This report provides detailed market information for segmentation on the basis of application type, propulsion type, product type, and region. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the refrigeration component outlook in terms of factors driving the market, trends, technological developments, and competitive benchmarking, among others.



The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape, along with the detailed financial and product contribution of the key players operating in the market. While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed analysis of the technologies involved in the EV refrigeration component development process.



The global refrigeration component market for electric vehicles is segregated by region under six major regions, namely North America, Asia-Pacific and Japan, Europe, China, U.K., and Rest-of-the-World.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How is the refrigeration component market for electric vehicles evolving with new technologies and products in the global market?

What is the competitive positioning of various market leaders catering to the demand for refrigeration component market for electric vehicles?

Which regions and countries are leading in terms of consumption of refrigeration components for electric vehicles, and which among those are expected to witness the highest demand growth from 2020 to 2025?

What are the key trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities for the refrigeration component market for electric vehicles industry players?

What are the buyer's attributes, major challenges, and drivers of the refrigeration component market for electric vehicles in the countries?

What are the key development strategies implemented by the key players to sustain in the competitive market?

How does the supply chain function in the global refrigeration component market for electric vehicles?

Which application type segment is estimated to witness the maximum demand growth in the global refrigeration component market for electric vehicles market during 2019-2025?

Which are the key product types which may experience high demand during the forecasted period, 2020-2025?

What are the key offerings of the prominent manufacturers in the global refrigeration component market for electric vehicles market?

Refrigeration Component Market for Electric Vehicle - A Global and Regional Analysis: 2020-2025



The refrigeration component market for electric vehicles analyzed by the publisher is expected to show decent growth in the coming years.



The refrigeration components in an electric vehicle includes condenser, evaporator, and cooling plate, among others, helps the system to provide the functionality of cooling the EV battery through the battery thermal management system. This report considers battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, hybrid electric vehicles, and high-power charging systems for estimations and forecast.



To reduce charging time in high power charging systems, the charging power needs to go up. As a result of this, the heat will rise significantly. To efficiently dissipate the heat and enable fast charging, controlled thermal management with cooling is needed. The research study focuses on putting forward a clear picture of the current consumption and future growth potential of refrigeration component market for electric vehicles.



Key Companies Profiled



The key market players in the global refrigeration component market for electric vehicles include Hella, Hanon Systems, Robert Bosch, Gantherm Incorporated, Valeo, and Denso Corporation, among others.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Electric Vehicle Trends: Current and Future

1.1.2 Type of Refrigeration in Different Types of Vehicle Models

1.1.3 Supply Chain Network and Identification of Potential Customers

1.1.3.1 Refrigeration of Battery Thermal Management System and High Power Charging System

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.1.1 Rapid Growth and Development of Electric Vehicles

1.2.1.2 Dominance of Vapor Compression System in AC System of Conventional ICEVs

1.2.1.3 Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Crucial for Improving Battery Performance and Efficiency

1.2.2 Business Challenges

1.2.2.1 High Cost of Thermal System Technology and R&D Costs

1.2.2.2 Electric Vehicle Battery Causes High Heat Generation

1.2.2.3 Design Complexities in Components Used for Battery Thermal Management System

1.2.3 Business Strategies

1.2.3.1 Product Developments

1.2.3.2 Market Developments

1.2.4 Corporate Strategies

1.2.4.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

1.2.4.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Alliances

1.2.5 Business Opportunities

1.2.5.1 Rise in Adoption of Advanced Lithium-Ion Batteries

1.2.5.2 Research and Development for Future of Cooling Systems

2 Application

2.1 Refrigeration Component Applications in Electric Vehicles

2.1.1 Refrigeration Components Requirement for Electric Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System

2.1.2 Refrigeration Components Requirement for Electric Vehicle High Power Charging System

2.1.2.1 Emerging Technologies/Concepts for EV Charging

2.1.2.1.1 Solar Charging

2.1.2.1.1.1 Key Companies Leading the Trend

2.1.2.1.1.2 Impact on EV Fast-Charging Market

2.1.2.1.2 Inductive Charging

2.1.2.1.2.1 Key Companies Leading the Trend

2.1.2.1.2.2 Impact on EV Fast-Charging Market

2.1.2.1.3 Vehicle-to-Grid

2.1.2.1.3.1 Key Companies Leading the Trend

2.1.2.1.3.2 Impact on EV Fast-Charging Market

2.2 Demand Analysis of Refrigeration Components for Electric Vehicle (by Application), Value Data

2.2.1 Battery Thermal Management System

2.2.2 High Power Charging System

2.3 Demand Analysis of Refrigeration Components for Electric Vehicle (by Propulsion Type), Volume of Refrigeration Component Equipped Electric Vehicles and Value Data

2.3.1 Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)

2.3.2 Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs)

2.3.3 Plug-In Electric Vehicles (PHEVs)

3 Products

3.1 Types of Refrigeration Components for Electric Vehicle BTMS and Charging Systems

3.1.1 Expansion Valve

3.1.2 Controller

3.1.3 Compressor

3.1.4 Filter Drier

3.1.5 Evaporator

3.1.6 Condenser

3.1.7 Others

3.2 Demand Analysis of Refrigeration Components for Electric Vehicle, Value Data

3.3 Demand Analysis of Refrigeration Components for Electric Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System, Value Data

3.3.1 Expansion Valve

3.3.2 Controller

3.3.3 Compressor

3.3.4 Filter Drier

3.3.5 Evaporator

3.3.6 Condenser

3.3.7 Others

3.4 Demand Analysis of Refrigeration Components for Electric Vehicle High Power Charging System, Value Data

3.4.1 Expansion Valve

3.4.2 Controller

3.4.3 Compressor

3.4.4 Filter Drier

3.4.5 Evaporator

3.4.6 Condenser

3.4.7 Others

3.5 Product Benchmarking: Growth Rate - Market Share Matrix

3.5.1 Opportunity Matrix, (by Region)

3.5.2 Opportunity Matrix (by Product Type)

3.6 Pricing Analysis

3.7 Technology Roadmap

4 Region

4.1 North America

4.2 Europe

4.3 U.K.

4.4 China

4.5 Asia-Pacific and Japan

4.6 Rest-of-the-World

5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

5.1 Competitive Benchmarking

5.2 Company Profiles

5.2.1 Aspen Systems

5.2.1.1 Company Overview

5.2.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.2.1.2.1 Production Sites and R&D Analysis

5.2.1.3 Business Strategies

5.2.1.3.1 Business Expansions

5.2.1.4 Competitive Position

5.2.1.4.1 Strengths

5.2.1.4.2 Weaknesses

5.2.2 Hella

5.2.3 Mahle GmbH

5.2.4 Hanon Systems

5.2.5 Robert Bosch GmbH

5.2.6 Gentherm Incorporated

5.2.7 Valeo

5.2.8 Dana Incorporated

5.2.9 VOSS Automotive GmbH

5.2.10 Avid Technology

5.2.11 Sanhua Automotive

5.2.12 Keihin Corporation

5.2.13 Continental

5.2.14 Denso Corporation

5.2.15 Calsonic Kansei Corporation



6 Research Methodology

6.1 Data Sources

6.1.1 Primary Data Sources

6.1.2 Secondary Data Sources

6.1.3 Data Triangulation

6.2 Market Estimation and Forecast

6.2.1 Factors for Data Prediction and Modelling

