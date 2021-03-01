Rhinelander, Wisconsin, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northwoods Laser Center is Rhinelander, Wisconsin’s newest laser tattoo removal practice. They utilize the state-of-the-art Astanza Duality laser and skin-alleviating Zimmer Cryo 6 cooling device to deliver the fastest, safest, most comfortable tattoo removal treatments and results. Northwoods Laser Center hopes to fill the need for tattoo removal in the greater Rhinelander area and erase tattoo regret by offering quality treatments at an affordable price point.

“Having lived with tattoo regret myself, I searched high and low for a reputable laser tattoo removal provider in my area. Unfortunately, all the practices were either a minimum 2-hour drive away, used ineffective technology, or charged an arm and a leg for subpar results,” said Gretchen Walker, owner. “I founded Northwoods Laser Center to provide quality laser tattoo removal results at an affordable price using the most advanced, reliable laser technology. I hope I can offer the great removal results I once looked for and help others with tattoo regret feel happy in their skin.”

The Astanza Duality at Northwoods Laser Center is a powerful Q-switched Nd:YAG laser that produces an ultra-quick pulse duration and high peak power to shatter ink pigment trapped in the skin. The Duality uses two wavelengths of light energy, 1064 nm and 532 nm, to treat a wide variety of the most popular tattoo colors. This cutting-edge laser features numerous safety aspects to ensure the safest treatment on all skin types, especially darker skin types IV – VI. Northwoods Laser Center also uses the Zimmer Cryo 6 to provide superior skin numbing before, during, and after each treatment, giving their clients maximum comfort.

“We are thrilled to partner with Northwoods Laser Center to bring the best laser treatments to Rhinelander,” said Opal Taskila, Astanza Sales Representative. “Their passion and dedication to great results paired with our Astanza Duality is a winning combination for success.”

Northwoods Laser Center offers 10% off a package of 3 tattoo removal sessions. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram to get the latest updates on their current promotions.

About Northwoods Laser Center

Northwoods Laser Center is a laser tattoo removal specialty business that focuses on removing and modifying unwanted tattoos. They provide complete tattoo removal, selective tattoo removal, and tattoo lightening in preparation for a cover-up. Northwoods Laser Center has a team of licensed professionals who received expert training from New Look Laser College, the world’s leading laser tattoo removal training program. They offer complimentary consultations and affordable per treatment pricing.

To schedule a free consultation, call (715) 499-1469 or visit https://www.northwoodslasercenter.com/. Northwoods Laser Center is located at 326 Lincoln Street, Rhinelander, WI 54501.

About Astanza Laser

Astanza is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, and additional aesthetic procedures. In addition to delivering cutting-edge medical laser devices such as the Duality, Trinity, MeDioStar, and DermaBlate systems, Astanza offers its customers a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services to achieve success in this growing field. Astanza is an award-winning company that has received several accolades from leading industry organizations, including MyFaceMyBody and Aesthetic Everything. They are also certified as a “Great Place to Work”.

Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with customers throughout North America and Europe. For product, investor, or press information, call (800) 364-9010, or visit https://astanzalaser.com/.

Astanza Laser Astanza Laser (800) 364-9010 info@astanzalaser.com