The global pet hair care market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.08% to reach US$1,528.434 million by 2026, from US$1,072.619 million in 2020.



Pet hair care products such as shampoo, conditioner, shedding, and trimming tools are used for the overall health and wellbeing of pets. Additionally, there is a rise in the adoption of pets such as dogs, cats, horses, and birds among others in the developing regions which have led to growth in the opportunities for the pet hair care market. The key drivers for this rise in adoption of pets are urbanization, rise in nuclear families, high disposable income, and the changing perceptions towards pets. The increase in the trend of the humanization of pets and the intense association between pets and pet owners are leading to acknowledging the pets' need for pampering and buying appropriate pet products has increased the growth of the pet hair care industry. Pet shampoo has become an essential product to maintain the pet's hygiene and to increase the shine and brightness of their coat.



Prominent market share



The Pet hair care market globally has been segmented on the basis of pet types, product types, distribution channel, and the need. The distribution channel is segmented into online distribution and offline distribution. Where, offline distribution is further divided into supermarkets, pet stores, hypermarkets, medical stores, etc. Concerning the product type, the pet hair market has been separated into combs, shampoos, conditioners, shedding and trimming tools, brushes, and serums. Pet owners have started considering their pets as part of their family.



Additionally, dogs are being adopted for psychological and therapeutic benefits that have, in turn, fuelled the market growth substantially. Adoption of pet dogs has increased in emerging countries such as India and China, on account of the growing awareness about dog's companionship and lifestyle changes. Dogs and cats are more common pets found in the household and the main beneficiaries of pet hair care. With the change in perceptions towards animals, owners have become more conscious regarding what is best for the pets. Due to this rise in consciousness, the manufacturers have launched the organic pet product range and are on the look out to improve their portfolio of pet hair care products.



With the pet care markets in Europe and North America headed for saturation, Asia (with potential markets like India) is witnessing the entry of major international brands. Several Indian brands are also scaling up to meet the demand. India is one of the fastest-growing pet care markets in the world. Growth is being noticed in every category that includes pet food, pet pharmaceuticals, grooming, toys, and accessories.



Demand based on the Regions



North America which comprises the U.S. and Canada has dominated the global pet hair care market. The main reason for the domination is due to the strong offline distribution channel in North America. The change in the perceptions of the population towards animals has increased the demand for premium quality products that have been boosting the global pet hair care market. Services such as spa for pets has also become popular among the developed and developing areas. Thus, product innovation has boosted the sales of pet grooming products. The Asia Pacific comprises China, India. Japan and Australia among other regions have also shown the fastest growth rate.



COVID-19 Impact



Covid-19 impacted every industry but had minimal impact on the pet care market and various advanced products have also been introduced in the market. The demand has even increased based on speculation and the business operations of the key players in the pet care industry were running 24/7 to meet the customer demand while implementing and taking safety measures for their employees and the customers. Some of the segments in the countries is expected to grow at a regular pace to neutralize the overall global impact of COVID-19.



Competitive Insights



The global pet hair care industry is fragmented in nature. The key players of the pet care industry are continuously engaged in research and development, to develop innovative technologies to create more opportunities in the industry, especially in the health sector. The frequency of vet visits has increased due to lower prices that further made the pet care more accessible to a larger audience. Key market players include Groomers Limited, The Himalaya Drug Company, Beaphar, Petkin Inc., and EM & EM Personal Care Pvt. Ltd.



The manufactures of pet care products are adopting e-commerce to build a better online experience for their consumers, thereby exploring huge sales opportunities. Online sales of pet care products have given the manufacturers the platform to expand their customer base and market share. Moreover, e-commerce websites are adopting various strategies such as subscription delivery programs which can range from monthly to yearly, and fresh food options to attract more customers. Additionally, the manufactures of the pet care industry are focused on various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, new product launches, market development strategies, and collaborations to strengthen the business position and the distribution channel. The acquisition also results in the improvement of the company's product portfolio.



