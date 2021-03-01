TORONTO, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprott Inc. (“Sprott” or the “Company”) (NYSE/TSX: SII) announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) has approved the notice of its intention to make a normal course issuer bid ("NCIB"). Pursuant to the terms of the NCIB, Sprott may purchase its own common shares for cancellation through the facilities of the TSX, alternative Canadian trading systems and/or the New York Stock Exchange, in each case in accordance with the applicable requirements, and as otherwise permitted under applicable securities laws. The maximum number of common shares which may be purchased by Sprott during the NCIB will not exceed 642,576 common shares being approximately 2.5% of 25,703,074 (representing the number of issued and outstanding common shares as of February 18, 2021). The average daily trading volume (the “ADTV”) of the common shares on the TSX for the six-month period ended January 31, 2021 was 78,293. Under the rules of the TSX, Sprott is entitled to repurchase during the same trading day on the TSX up to 25% of the ADTV of the common shares, being 19,573 common shares, except where such purchases are made in accordance with the "block purchase" exemption under applicable TSX policy. Sprott will effect purchases at varying times commencing on March 3, 2021 and ending on March 2, 2022.



In addition to providing shareholders liquidity, Sprott believes that the common shares have been trading in a price range which does not adequately reflect the value of such shares in relation to Sprott’s business and its future prospects.

Under its prior NCIB that commenced on November 15, 2019 and terminated on November 14, 2020, Sprott previously sought and received approval from the TSX to repurchase up to 634,511 common shares (on a post-share consolidation basis). During and pursuant to its previously authorized NCIB, Sprott purchased an aggregate of 186,403 common shares (on a post-share consolidation basis) through the facilities of the TSX and alternative Canadian trading systems at a weighted-average price of C$27.00 per common share (on a post-share consolidation basis), for total cash consideration of C$5,034,300.30.

