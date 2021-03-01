Dallas, TX, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ) announced today that the city of Arlington (home of the Dallas Cowboys and the Texas Rangers) has chosen to piggyback onto an original Tarrant County, Texas, bid award, which gave the Company the opportunity to be on the bid list for 525 government entities throughout Texas.



“We are also pleased to announce that the school districts of Wylie, Mesquite and Round Rock have chosen to work with our subsidiary, Just Right Products,” said ADM Endeavors CEO Marc Johnson. He added that these new contracts “should have a positive significant impact on future sales for Just Right Products.”

ADM Endeavors, Inc. sells “Anything With A Logo” on its website, JustRightProducts.com, customizing items ranging from unique business cards to coffee cups to apparel items with tens of thousands of products for customers to browse online.

