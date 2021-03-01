New York, NY, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Gelatin Market By Raw Material (Pig Skin, Cattle Bones, Bovine Hides, Others) By Function (Stabilizer, Thickener, Gelling Agent, Others) and By Application (Personal Care, Pharmaceutical, Nutraceutical, Photography, Food & Beverage, Others): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026”.

“According to the research study, the global Gelatin Market was estimated at USD 3.8 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 4.7 Billion by 2026. The global Gelatin market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6% from 2019 to 2026”.

With the growing food & beverage industry, there is an increasing demand for the gelatin market. The increasing use of gelatin in the pharmaceutical industry is anticipated to boost the market in the forecasted period. The excellent properties of gelling, stabilizing, and foaming make it an ideal option for desserts. Owing to the stringent laws there is no adulteration done in the food products that use gelatin. However, the rising manufacturing cost along with the increasing utility expenditure is estimated to hinder the market growth and reduce its use in various applications like personal care, food & beverages, and pharmaceuticals industry. Lack of technology and money-making manufacturing for gelatin production is also expected to hamper the market. Nevertheless, the constant R&D activities for developing new products give immense opportunities for market growth in the coming years.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 Pandemic on Businesses: Know Short Term and Long Term Impact

Most of the businesses are facing a growing litany of business-critical concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak, including supply chain disruptions, a risk of a recession, and a potential drop in consumer spending. All these scenarios will play out differently across various regions and industries, making accurate and timely market research more essential than ever.

We at Facts and Factors ( http://www.fnfresearch.com ) understand how difficult it is for you to plan, strategize, or make business decisions, and as such, we have your back to support you in these uncertain times with our research insights. Our team of consultants, analysts, and experts has developed an analytical model tool for markets that helps us to assess the impact of the virus more effectively on the industrial markets. We are further implementing these insights into our reports for a better understanding of our clients.

As per the raw material analysis, the source of gelatin is mainly from bone, skins, bovine hides, and pigs. Gelatin from pig skin is preferred over other sources as it is economical in pricing. However, the consumption of pig in Arab countries and the usage of the products containing gelatin from pig origin is likely to hamper the gelatin market in this region of the Middle East and Africa. Other raw materials such as fish and poultry are also used in the production of gelatin as there are certain social or health concerns associated with pigs or beef. Gelatin from fish skin is used in the pharmaceutical industry as it does not react with antibodies manufactured for mammals. As per the function analysis, the segment of stabilizer is expected to dominate the market owing to the rising consumption of food products such as jams, ice creams, yogurts, salads, and pasta. Thickeners also help in increasing the viscosity of any liquid without changing its original properties.

Top Market Players

Some of the essential players operating in the Gelatin market, but not restricted to include Gelita AG, Darling Ingredients Inc., Nitta Gelatin Inc., Sterling Gelatin, Tessenderlo Group, Gelita AG, Nitta Gelatin Inc., and Others.

The growing use of thickeners in the personal care and cosmetics industry is likely to escalate the demand in the forecasted period. As per the application analysis, gelatin is largely used in the food and beverage industry as it plays a crucial role as an additive in manufacturing dietary supplements, beverages, and edible coatings. The majority of the people prefer collagen consumption through their diet which in turn is boosting the demand for gelatin in the food industry.

The report study further includes an in-depth analysis of industry players' market shares and provides an overview of leading players' market position in the Gelatin sector. Key strategic developments in the Gelatin market competitive landscape such as acquisitions & mergers, inaugurations of different products and services, partnerships & joint ventures, MoU agreements, VC & funding activities, R&D activities, and geographic expansion among other noteworthy activities by key players of the Gelatin market are appropriately highlighted in the report.

With the rising food & beverage industry, the market for gelatin is significantly in demand. Increasing gelatin usage in the pharmaceutical industry is expected to fuel demand over the forecasted period. The excellent gelling, stabilization and foaming properties make this a perfect dessert choice. There is no adulteration of foodstuffs due to the stringent laws.

The Gelatin market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the Gelatin industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of different types, applications, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026. The regional segmentation of the Gelatin industry includes the complete classification of all the major continents including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Further, country-wise data for the Gelatin industry is provided for the leading economies of the world.

The Gelatin market is segmented based on Raw Material, Function, and Application. On the basis of raw material segmentation, the market is classified into Pig Skin, Cattle Bones, Bovine Hides, Others. In terms of Function segmentation, the market is divided into Stabilizer, Thickener, Gelling Agent, Others. In terms of Application segmentation, the market is bifurcated into Personal Care, Pharmaceutical, Nutraceutical, Photography, Food & Beverage, Others.

As per the regional analysis, the European region is anticipated to dominate the market owing to the usage of premium quality collagen which is useful in the production of bone and tissue reconstruction patches. The market is also driven by the increasing usage of gelatin-based products like food & beverages, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. The escalating demand for the production of casings for meat has also exhibited in the growth of the gelatin market. The surging demand for convenience-packed foods that are used in the launching of any new product is also predicted to play an important role in increasing the demand for gelation which is used in products like desserts and confectioneries.

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per our primary respondents, the Gelatin market is set to grow annually at a rate of around 6%.

It was established through primary research that the Gelatin market was valued at around USD 3.8 Billion in 2019.

The “Pig Skin” category, based on raw material segmentation, is expected to share the maximum revenue in 2019.

The “Stabilizer” based on function segmentation, is anticipated to have the maximum revenue value in 2019.

On the basis of application segmentation, the “food & beverage” category is expected to have a maximum share in 2019.

The taxonomy of the Gelatin market by its scope and segmentation is as follows:

Global Gelatin Market: By Raw Material Segmentation Analysis (Customizable)

Pig Skin

Cattle Bones

Bovine Hides

Others

Global Gelatin Market: By Function Segmentation Analysis (Customizable)

Stabilizer

Thickener

Gelling Agent

Others

Global Gelatin Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis (Customizable)

Personal Care

Pharmaceutical

Nutraceutical

Photography

Food & Beverage

Others

