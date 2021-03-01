CHICAGO, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM), a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of healthcare providers, released its inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report detailing R1’s approach to ESG, corporate responsibility, and sustainability. As a trusted partner to its customers, and the patients and communities they serve, R1 built an ESG framework that aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and demonstrates a commitment to transparency, accountability, and social responsibility to its stakeholders.



“Our ESG framework is at the very core of who we are as a business and is intrinsically tied to how we drive value for our customers, our employees, our communities, and our shareholders,” said Joe Flanagan, president and chief executive officer of R1. “We are excited and grateful to share our progress and believe by holding ourselves accountable to our ESG framework we will pave the way to a successful and sustainable future for all of our stakeholders.”

Three powerful principles that define R1, its culture, and operating approach were leveraged to define the Company’s ESG commitments to stakeholders:

: R1 is committed to operating with the highest level of integrity and ethics to ensure the right decisions are made, for the right reasons, every day and in every part of its business. Inclusion: R1 is committed to creating an inclusive and diverse global workforce, with a culture where all employees feel valued and have the opportunity to grow their careers.



R1’s 2020 ESG report addresses business-relevant ESG factors, including: access to healthcare, cybersecurity and data privacy, systemic risk from technical disruption, inclusion and diversity, professional integrity and culture, regulatory assessment and compliance, environmental footprint, and corporate governance. These factors are aligned with industry-based ESG standards recommended by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB). The report also highlights recent corporate initiatives that demonstrate R1’s commitment to social responsibility and its response to COVID-19, including:

Committing to and signing the Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ pledge

Mobilizing more than 15,000 global employees on an expedited basis to a sustainable, secure work-from-home operating environment

Configuring its Patient Experience (PX) mobile registration technology to serve emergency departments during the COVID-19 pandemic, reducing risk of patient and R1 employee exposure and preserving the use of PPE for clinical staff

Funding appreciation bonuses to front-line employees and COVID-19 testing and care for employees at zero out-of-pocket cost

R1’s 2020 ESG Report is available on the company’s website at r1rcm.com/esg.



About R1 RCM

R1 is a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. R1’s proven and scalable operating models seamlessly complement a healthcare organization’s infrastructure, quickly driving sustainable improvements to net patient revenue and cash flows while reducing operating costs and enhancing the patient experience. To learn more, visit: r1rcm.com.

Forward Looking Statements

