NEW YORK, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M Vest LLC an online investment bank and digital community built for issuers, investors, and thought leaders to share information and access investment opportunities through capital raisings of Regulation D and Regulation A Offerings, and its sister company Maxim Group LLC, a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm, present the Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference. The conference will take place on March 17 and 18 from 9:00 am-5:00 pm EST featuring roundtable discussions with C-suite executives moderated by Maxim Research Analysts, fireside chats with live Q&A, and presentations from hundreds of issuers both domestically and internationally.

During this virtual conference, you will hear from healthcare leaders treating a broad range of indications; cannabis entrepreneurs exploring the changing landscape; tech innovators changing how we work and play, and industrial executives setting new standards. We will feature roundtable discussions, issuer presentations, fireside chats, and live Q&A with company CEOs moderated by Maxim Research Analysts. To attend and access exclusive content, just sign up to become an M-Vest member and stay tuned for more updates.

“Self-driven investors are re-defining capital markets, and companies are taking note of the shift in their investor base,” said Cliff Teller, CEO of M Vest LLC and Head of Investment Banking at Maxim Group. “Changes in technology and expansions of Regulation A, D, and CF are further driving these trends, creating more opportunities for individual investors. We are pleased to host leaders from emerging growth companies to speak directly to investors about the paradigm shifts in their industries.”

