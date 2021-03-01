WEST PALM BEACH, FL, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Ethema Health Corporation (OTCPINK: GRST) (“Ethema” “GRST” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that the ARIA treatment facility in West Palm Beach Florida has become an approved provider to New Directions Behavioral Health, LLC (“New Directions”). New Directions manages behavioral health providers for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida, Inc. (“Florida Blue”). ARIA is contracted to provide services to holders of HMO policies under the Florida Blue, My Blue and other Blue Cross brands. The ability to bill New Directions begins today March 1, 2021 and is retroactive to treatments provided on or after January 22, 2021.

The ability to treat Blue Cross HMO policyholders has created a significant increase in the number of clients ARIA has served since January 22, 2021. The facility has reached near capacity in its 18 PHP and IOP beds and has averaged between 50% and 75% of capacity in its detox and residential beds since it became an approved provider to New Directions. Blue Cross Blue Shield is the largest seller of health insurance in Florida.

ARIA will begin construction March 1, 2021 on its first floor PHP, IOP and OP offices which will provide more bed space on its second and third floors which will increase capacity from 40 beds to 52 Beds. This capacity will be required to meet the demand of the Florida Blue policyholders.

About Ethema Health Corporation

Ethema Health Corporation (OTCPINK: GRST) operates in the behavioral healthcare space specifically in the treatment of substance use disorders. Ethema developed a unique style of treatment over the last decade and has had much success with in-patient treatment for adults. Ethema will continue to develop world class programs and techniques for North America. For more information you can visit our website at www.ethemahealth.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For information please contact:

Ethema Health Corporation

Text to 416-500-0020

shawn@ethemahealth.com

Twitter @healthethema