Crofton, MD, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Force 3, a leading national IT solutions integrator for the federal government, has completed its rebranding in an effort to help it collaborate more extensively and holistically with its parent company, Sirius Computer Solutions, Inc. (Sirius). At the heart of this rebranding is a change of the company name to Sirius Federal, its logo and realignment with Sirius. The organization believes this change will allow for better affiliation with a leading global technology company with experience across multiple practice areas, and the advantage of high-level partnerships with manufacturers that bring value to its clients.

While the name is new, the company’s commitment to serving the needs of the federal government is not. Force 3—now Sirius Federal—has been a trusted technology partner in the federal IT space since its founding in 1991. As Sirius Federal, the company remains hyper-focused on supporting, securing, and innovating solutions for federal agencies—now operating as a distinct solution area within the overall Sirius portfolio.

“In addition to gaining access to power of scale and better alignment with our parent organization, the rebrand helps us further expand the scope of our services, technology offerings and geographic coverage,” said Jason Parry, senior vice president of Federal, Sirius Federal. “Ultimately, this puts us in a better position to help our agencies achieve mission critical success and bring greater value to our clients.”

Sirius Federal will remain a wholly owned subsidiary based in the Washington, D.C. area, with regional support near key federal offices and installations to stay close to its federal clients. For more information about Sirius Federal, please visit siriusfederal.com.

About Sirius Federal: Founded in 1991, Sirius Federal provides transformational technology solutions and services that help clients achieve mission success. Through our highest level of partnerships with the world’s leading technology companies, our cleared staff securely designs, deploys, supports and maintains the needs of our nation’s most critical infrastructure—the U.S. Federal Government. We offer product and services to DoD, Intel and Civilian agencies nation-wide through a wide variety of schedules, contracts and purchasing agreements including, large federal contracts, Government-Wide Acquisition Contracts (GWACs), Multi-Agency Contracts (MACs), Blanket Purchase Agreements (BPAs) and Indefinite Quantity contracts (IDIQs).

About Sirius Computer Solutions, Inc. (Sirius): Founded in 1980 with headquarters in San Antonio, TX, Sirius is a privately held, leading national solutions integrator focused on helping organizations transform their business by managing their operations, optimizing their IT, and securing it all. With over 2,600 employees, multiple offices across the U.S., and a team of experts with more than 5,500 professional and technical certifications, the Sirius team specializes in IT Strategy (Infrastructure and Operations), Security, Business Innovation (Digital and Data), Cloud, and Managed Services. Sirius solutions are built on proven technologies from top strategic partners, and delivered by the brightest minds in the business. Follow @SiriusNews on Twitter and visit siriuscom.com and siriuscom.com/blog for more information about Sirius.

All brand, service and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

###

Jody LaRoque Sirius Computer Solutions, Inc. 210-918-9575 jody.laroque@siriuscom.com Vin Tugade Sirius Computer Solutions, Inc. 650-576-3820 vin.tugade@siriuscom.com