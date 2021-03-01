CARLSBAD, Calif., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNE), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, today announced the full commercial launch of the Reef TO (TLIF Oblique) Interbody System.

The Reef TO Interbody System is designed for posterior lumbar interbody procedures and accommodates both direct impact insertion and insert-and-rotate techniques. With a comprehensive set of decompression, disc preparation, and implant insertion instruments, Reef TO provides a versatile and reproducible lumbar interbody solution for surgeons.

“We are extremely excited about the release of our Reef TO Interbody System. The design requirements were derived from extensive surgeon collaboration, balancing set efficiency and procedural versatility. This allows surgeons with differing techniques to address multiple pathologies via a single set of instruments,” stated Dennis Cirino, Senior Vice President, Global Spinal Systems. “Reef TO is a great addition to our expanding best-in-class implant portfolio.”

Reef TO interbody devices feature NanoMetalene® surface technology and Reef Topography™. NanoMetalene is a sub-micron layer of commercially pure titanium bonded to a PEEK implant, designed to provide a bone-friendly titanium surface, while retaining the benefits associated with traditional PEEK, such as biocompatibility, a modulus of elasticity similar to bone, and excellent radiographic visibility for post-operative imaging. The added macro structures of Reef Topography provide greater titanium surface area and improved biomechanical stability.

Dr. Nilesh Patel, orthopedic surgeon at Beaumont Hospital, Dearborn, MI, stated, “The Reef TO cage offers me all the sizes needed to fit my patient’s anatomy inclusive of the appropriate lordotic angles. The system is intuitive and ideal for placing with the insert-and-rotate or straight technique. The implant graft window is sizeable, and able to accommodate a large amount of OsteoStrand® Plus and autograft. This is now my implant of choice.”

About SeaSpine

Forward-Looking Statements

