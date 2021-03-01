Dublin, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market by Technology (Electron IORT, Brachytherapy), Products & Services (Accelerators, Treatment Planning system, Applicators, Afterloaders, Accessories), Application (Breast, Brain, Lung Cancer) - Global Forecasts to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global intraoperative radiation therapy market is projected to reach USD 66 million by 2025 from USD 48 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.



The rising incidence of cancer, technological advancements, and advantages offered by IORT over conventional radiotherapy are the major factors driving the growth of the global intraoperative radiation therapy market. Additionally, growing clinical trials exploring the use of IORT for various cancer applications are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to market players. However, the complex nature of technology coupled with a shortage of trained personnel and preference of conventional radiotherapy over IORT by physicians owing to reimbursement coverage are the major factors that are expected to restrain the growth of this market.

The system/accelerators segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

Based on product type, the intraoperative radiation therapy market products market is segmented into system/accelerators, treatment planning systems, applicators & after loaders, and accessories. The systems/accelerators segment is expected to account for the largest share of the IORT products market in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the low cost of accelerators as compared to advanced radiosurgery products, growing applications of IORT products in cancer treatment, and the development of technologically advanced mobile systems/accelerators.

The breast cancer segment is expected to hold the largest share of the intraoperative radiation therapy market, by application, during the forecast period.

Based on application, the intraoperative radiation therapy market is segmented into breast cancer, brain tumor, gastrointestinal cancer, head and neck cancer, colorectal cancer, endometrial and cervical cancer, lung cancer, and other cancers. The breast cancer segment is expected to account for the largest share of this market in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to a high prevalence of breast cancer, coupled with advantages offered by IORT such as the reduced amount of irradiation, shorter treatment time, and lesser clinical risks.

Europe to account for the second-largest share of the global market in 2019.

The intraoperative radiation therapy market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Europe is expected to account for the second-largest share of the global intraoperative radiation therapy market in 2019. The growing incidence of cancer, supportive government initiatives, and the implementation of intraoperative radiation therapy market training programs & conferences/symposiums are the major factors propelling the demand for intraoperative radiation therapy market products in Europe. Furthermore, several key market players are focusing on enhancing their intraoperative radiation therapy market products to improve the quality of patient care across Europe.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market Overview

4.2 Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market, by Product & Service, 2020 Vs. 2025 (USD Million)

4.3 North America: Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Products Market, by Type, 2020 Vs. 2025 (USD Million)

4.4 Asia-Pacific: Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market, by Technology, 2020 Vs. 2025 (USD Million)

4.5 Europe: Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market, by Application & Country (2019)

4.6 Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Global Prevalence of Cancer

5.2.1.2 Improving Reimbursement Scenario

5.2.1.3 Procedural Advantages Over Ebrt

5.2.1.4 Technological Advancements

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Dearth of Trained Personnel

5.2.2.2 Strong Market Positioning of Alternative Therapies

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Economies Offer High Growth Potential

5.2.3.2 Growing Applications of IORT

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Risk of Radiation Exposure

5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on the Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market

5.4 Global Regulatory Scenario

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 Japan

5.4.3.2 China

5.4.3.3 India

5.5 Value Chain Analysis: Global Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market

5.6 Ecosystem Coverage: Global Radiotherapy Market



6 Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market, by Product & Service

6.1 Introduction

6.2 IORT Products

6.2.1 Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Products Market, by Technology

6.2.2 Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Products Market, by Application

6.2.3 Systems & Accelerators

6.2.3.1 Affordability of Systems & Accelerators is Supporting Their Adoption

6.2.3.2 Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market for Systems & Accelerators, by Technology

6.2.3.3 Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market for Systems & Accelerators, by Application

6.2.4 Applicators & Afterloaders

6.2.4.1 Growing Approvals of Applicators & Afterloaders for the Treatment of Different Cancer Types is Supporting the Growth of this Segment

6.2.4.2 Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market for Applicators & Afterloaders, by Technology

6.2.4.3 Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market for Applicators & Afterloaders, by Application

6.2.5 Treatment Planning Systems

6.2.5.1 Technological Advancements & Growing Regulatory Approvals are Supporting Market Growth

6.2.5.2 Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market for Treatment Planning Systems, by Technology

6.2.5.3 Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market for Treatment Planning Systems, by Application

6.2.6 Accessories

6.2.6.1 Growing Number of IORT Procedures to Drive the Adoption of IORT Accessories

6.2.6.2 Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market for Accessories, by Technology

6.2.6.3 Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market for Accessories, by Application

6.3 IORT Services

6.3.1 Need for Frequent Software Upgrades to Drive Market Growth

6.3.2 Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market for Services, by Technology

6.3.3 Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market for Services, by Application



7 Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market, by Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Electron IORT

7.2.1 Minimal Treatment Time of this Procedure Has Increased Its Adoption in the Market

7.3 Intraoperative Brachytherapy

7.3.1 Lower Cost Than Ioert & Better Dosimetric Distribution are the Key Factors Supporting Market Growth



8 Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Breast Cancer

8.2.1 Growing Number of Breast Cancer Cases Across the Globe is Fueling the Adoption of IORT

8.3 Brain Tumor

8.3.1 Growing Number of Brain Tumor Cases to Drive Market Growth

8.4 Gastrointestinal Cancer

8.4.1 IORT Offers a Suitable Alternative for Gastrointestinal Cancer Treatment as Opposed to Surgery or Conventional Radiation

8.5 Head & Neck Cancer

8.5.1 IORT is Highly Efficient in the Treatment of Head & Neck Cancer as It Offers Better Tumor Control

8.6 Colorectal Cancer

8.6.1 IORT is Proven Effective for Advanced Local and Recurrent Colorectal Cancer Treatment in Combination with Preoperative Ebrt

8.7 Endometrial & Cervical Cancer

8.7.1 IORT in Combination with Radical Resection Procedures is a Curative Option for Patients with Recurrent Endometrial Cancer

8.8 Lung Cancer

8.8.1 Alternative Treatment Options for Lung Cancer is Expected to Hamper the Growth of this Segment

8.9 Other Cancers



9 Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market, by Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.5 Latin America

9.6 Middle East & Africa



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Key Market Developments

10.3.1 Product Launches & Approvals

10.3.2 Acquisitions

10.3.3 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

10.3.4 Expansions



11 Company Evolution Matrix and Company Profiles

11.1 Competitive Evaluation Matrix and Methodology

11.1.1 Competitive Leadership Mapping: Major Market Players (2019)

11.1.2 Stars

11.1.3 Emerging Leaders

11.1.4 Emerging Companies

11.1.5 Pervasive

11.2 Company Profiles

11.2.1 Zeiss Group

11.2.2 Icad, Inc.

11.2.3 Eckert & Ziegler

11.2.4 Ariane Medical Systems Ltd.

11.2.5 Becton, Dickinson and Company

11.2.6 Elekta Ab

11.2.7 Gmv Innovating Solutions

11.2.8 Intraop Medical, Inc.

11.2.9 Isoaid, LLC

11.2.10 Isoray, Inc.

11.2.11 Panacea Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

11.2.12 Seedos Ltd.

11.2.13 Sensus Healthcare, Inc.

11.2.14 S.I.T. Sordina IORT Technologies S.P.A.

11.2.15 Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

11.2.16 Other Companies

11.2.16.1 Salutaris Medical Devices

11.2.16.2 Brainlab Ag

11.2.16.3 Raysearch Laboratories

11.2.16.4 Remedi Co., Ltd.

11.2.16.5 Merit Medical Systems



12 Appendix

12.1 Discussion Guide

12.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal

12.3 Available Customizations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xp5cdm

