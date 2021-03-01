Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States.



TORONTO, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voxtur Analytics Corp. (TSXV:VXTR) (“Voxtur” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that the non-brokered private placement of common shares of the Company (“Common Shares”) for gross proceeds of $35,000,000 (the “Offering”) has been fully allocated.

The Offering consists of the sale of 50,000,000 Common Shares at a price of $0.70 per Common Share.

“The Offering was met with immediate and strong interest from well-respected investors in Canada and the United States. We thank the investors for their support of our vision and our financial advisor, Cormark Securities Inc., for their backing,” said Gary Yeoman, CEO and Chairman, “The tremendous demand we have seen validates Voxtur’s business model and the projected growth of the Company, and we look forward to generating shareholder value in return.”

The Offering is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Voxtur

Voxtur is a transformational real estate technology company that is redefining industry standards in a dynamic lending environment. Voxtur leverages its proprietary data hub and workflow platforms to provide transparency in property valuation and tax assessment and automate processes throughout the lending lifecycle from origination to default and liquidation. This allows Voxtur’s clients to more accurately and efficiently value assets, originate and service loans, securitize portfolios and evaluate tax assessments. Our innovative platform aggregates complementary data sets and layers in business intelligence to generate targeted analytics and assist in the provision of technology-managed services to the property lending and property tax sectors, both public and private, in the United States and Canada. Voxtur is a brand built on innovation, execution and forward-thinking products and services.

Voxtur’s common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol VXTR.

