AUSTIN, Texas, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lottery.com (the “Company” or “Lottery.com”), a leading platform that allows its users to play the lottery online, announced today that Luc Vanhal has been appointed as the Company’s chief financial officer.



Since 1990, Vanhal has been providing executive leadership in the roles of chief financial officer, chief operating officer and president. In addition to being the chairman of several boards, he has also been a member of the compensation & audit committees for Interplay Entertainment Corp., a video game developer and publisher, and ViewSonic, a multinational electronics company.

As chief financial officer of the $3 billion consumer products division of The Walt Disney Company from 1990 to 1999, Vanhal led over 500 team members in planning, business development, financial reporting, accounting and acquisitions. Among many other highlights, from 2001 to 2004, he managed the development of World of Warcraft, which still has over five million paying subscribers, at Vivendi Universal Games.

Vanhal brings to Lottery.com years of experience in global executive management with an expertise in financial leadership. Not only does he have experience working in the gaming sector, Vanhal also brings his skills of navigating through highly regulated industries.

“I’m thrilled to attract such a talented and proven veteran in finance and accounting with great industry experience,” said Lottery.com CEO Tony DiMatteo. “We needed a strong candidate leading us through the upcoming transition to becoming a public company. Combine this with our aggressive expansion into new states and countries, which brings all new financial regulations to consider, and it was clear to us that Luc was the obvious choice.”

As CFO, Vanhal will lead Lottery.com’s global finance organization and will be responsible for accounting, treasury, financial planning and analysis. He will also play a crucial role in Lottery.com's global expansion plans, in both regulatory matters and acquisitions.

“I am very excited to join Lottery.com just as they are about to execute on their blue ocean strategy,” said Vanhal. “Lottery.com has recently seen significant and compelling growth trends and, based on the market share availability, they are just beginning. As we look towards the next few years of growth in store for Lottery.com, I can’t express how thrilled I am to be working with such great team members that are working diligently to ensure pristine execution. Working directly alongside such dedicated and driven leaders, I am confident we will accomplish tremendous growth and enhance value for our shareholders.”



On February 22, 2021, the Company entered into a definitive agreement with Trident Acquisitions Corp. (Nasdaq: TDACU, TDAC, TDACW) to become a publicly traded company on The Nasdaq Stock Market. Trident and the Company intend to publish an investor presentation relating to the proposed business combination in the coming weeks.

About Lottery.com

Lottery.com is an Austin, TX-based company enabling consumers to play state-sanctioned lottery games from their home or on the go in the US and internationally. The Company works closely with state regulators to advance the lottery industry, providing increased revenues and better regulatory capabilities, while capturing untapped market share, including millennial players. Lottery.com is also gamifying charitable giving to fundamentally change how nonprofits engage with their donors and raise funds. Through their WinTogether.org platform, they offer charitable donation sweepstakes to incentivize donors to take action by offering once in a lifetime experiences and large cash prizes.

