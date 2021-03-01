NEW YORK, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (“Checkpoint”) (NASDAQ: CKPT), a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, today announced the formation of an independent Scientific Advisory Board comprising leaders in the fields of immunotherapy, lung and skin cancers. The Scientific Advisory Board will work closely with Checkpoint leadership to further develop Checkpoint's novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers, including cosibelimab and CK-101.



"We are honored to have the opportunity to work with such a distinguished group of clinical and scientific leaders on the development of our pipeline products, including cosibelimab in our initial indications in skin and lung cancers, and CK-101 in lung cancer, as well as helping us identify new opportunities for development," said James F. Oliviero, President and Chief Executive Officer of Checkpoint. "These experts will be invaluable as Checkpoint continues to advance its mission of developing life-saving cancer treatments and we look forward to their contributions."

Members of the Checkpoint Scientific Advisory Board include:

Wayne A. Marasco, M.D., Ph.D. - Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, Professor of Cancer Immunology and Virology at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Dr. Marasco’s research group focuses on the treatment of emerging infectious diseases and cancer. To greatly expand the use of human monoclonal antibodies in the treatment of cancer, Dr. Marasco founded the National Foundation of Cancer Research Center for Therapeutic Antibody Engineering. Dr. Marasco serves as Chairman of the Checkpoint Scientific Advisory Board.

F. Stephen Hodi, Jr., M.D. - Director of the Melanoma Center and the Center for Immuno-Oncology at Dana-Farber/Brigham and Women's Cancer Center and Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School. Dr. Hodi’s research focuses on gene therapy, the development of immune therapies, and first into human studies for malignant melanoma. Dr. Hodi is a member of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), the Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group Melanoma Committee, the International Society for the Biological Therapy of cancer, and a founding member of the Society for Melanoma Research.

Bruce E. Johnson, M.D. - Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, Professor of Medicine and Adult Oncology at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Dr. Johnson currently leads the Dana-Farber/Harvard Cancer Center Lung Cancer Program and is the Chief Clinical Research Officer at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Dr. Johnson was elected and served as President of the American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO) for the 2017-2018 term.

David Miller, M.D., Ph.D. - Instructor in Dermatology and Medicine at Harvard Medical School and member of the Department of Dermatology and the Department of Medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital, where he is Director of the Center for Merkel Cell Carcinoma and co-Director of the MGH-MEEI Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Multi-Disciplinary Clinic. Dr. Miller's research is focused on developing novel therapies for advanced skin cancer. Dr. Miller is one of the very few clinicians in the country who is board certified in Internal Medicine, Dermatology and Medical Oncology.

Emily Ruiz, M.D., M.P.H. - Associate Physician at the Mohs and Dermatologic Surgery Center at Dana-Farber/Brigham and Women’s Cancer Center, an Assistant Professor of Dermatology at Harvard Medical School and Director of the High-Risk Skin Cancer Clinic at Dana Farber/Brigham and Women’s Hospital. Dr. Ruiz’s research focuses on the burden of skin cancer through health services research and non-melanoma skin cancer outcomes studies.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (“Checkpoint”) is a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Checkpoint is evaluating its lead antibody product candidate, cosibelimab, a potential best-in-class anti-PD-L1 antibody licensed from the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, in an ongoing global, open-label, multicohort Phase 1 clinical trial in checkpoint therapy-naïve patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers, including ongoing cohorts in locally advanced and metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma intended to support one or more applications for marketing approval. In addition, Checkpoint is evaluating its lead small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agent, CK-101, a third-generation epidermal growth factor receptor (“EGFR”) inhibitor, as a potential new treatment for patients with EGFR mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer. Checkpoint is headquartered in New York City and was founded by Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO). For more information, visit www.checkpointtx.com .

Forward‐Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our plans to submit one or more Biologics License Applications and seek approvals for cosibelimab, statements regarding the potential differentiation of cosibelimab, including a potentially favorable safety profile as compared to the currently available anti-PD-1 therapies, statements relating to the half-life and functional Fc domain of cosibelimab translating into potential enhanced efficacy, statements relating to the timing of the completion of enrollment and full top-line results, statements relating to how long we believe our cash will fund our operations, any statements relating to our growth strategy, product development programs and commercial prospects, and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock value. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include: risks that regulatory authorities will not accept an application for approval of cosibelimab based on data from the ongoing Phase 1 study; risks relating to our growth strategy and commercial prospects; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; risks relating to the timing of starting and completing clinical trials; uncertainties relating to preclinical and clinical testing; our dependence on third-party suppliers; our ability to attract, integrate and retain key personnel; the early stage of products under development; our need for substantial additional funds; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

