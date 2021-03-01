NEWTON, Mass., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acer Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ACER), a pharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases with significant unmet medical needs, today announced that Acer’s management team will present and host one-on-one investor meetings at the upcoming H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Virtual Conference and the 33rd Annual Roth Virtual Conference.



Conference: H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Virtual Conference Dates: March 9-10, 2021 Format: One-on-one virtual meetings Conference: 33rd Annual Roth Virtual Conference Format: Panel Presentation and one-on-one virtual meetings Panel: Therapeutics Against SARS-CoV-2 Date: Monday, March 15, 2021 Time: 12 p.m. Eastern Time Webcast: https://acertx.com/investor-relations/events-presentations/

About Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Acer is a pharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases with significant unmet medical needs. Acer’s pipeline includes four programs: ACER-001 (sodium phenylbutyrate) for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders (UCDs) and Maple Syrup Urine Disease (MSUD); EDSIVO™ (celiprolol) for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (vEDS) in patients with a confirmed type III collagen (COL3A1) mutation; ACER-801 (osanetant) for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms (iVMS); and ACER-2820 (emetine), a host-directed therapy against a variety of infectious diseases, including COVID-19. Each of Acer’s product candidates is believed to present a comparatively de-risked profile, having one or more of a favorable safety profile, clinical proof-of-concept data, mechanistic differentiation and/or accelerated paths for development through specific programs and procedures established by the FDA. For more information, visit www.acertx.com.

