- Enrollment anticipated to complete in 1Q21 and topline pivotal data from the GEM-3 study of B-VEC in DEB expected in 4Q21.
- Today announced Positive Opinion from the European Medicines Agency on Orphan Drug Designation for KB407 for the treatment of cystic fibrosis.
- Strong balance sheet with December 31, 2020 ending cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $271.3 million. In addition, our cash position was strengthened by $151.9 million of net proceeds from 2021 subsequent offerings.
PITTSBURGH, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Krystal Biotech Inc., (“Krystal”) (NASDAQ: KRYS), the leader in redosable gene therapies for rare diseases, today reported financial results and key operational progress updates for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2020.
“As the gene therapy landscape evolves, we grow increasingly confident in the unique positioning of our proprietary technology. The ability to episomally deliver therapeutic transgenes repeatedly over time has afforded us a great opportunity to develop transformative medicines for debilitating rare diseases,” said Krish Krishnan, Chairman and CEO of Krystal Biotech, Inc. “2021 is an exciting year for our company as we will have Phase 3 data for B-VEC, continue to advance our rare skin pipeline, and begin dosing patients for the first time with our lung targeted vector in cystic fibrosis.”
Program Highlights & Upcoming Events:
B-VEC for DEB
KB105 for TGM1-ARCI
KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis
KB301 for Aesthetic Indications
KB104 for Netherton Syndrome
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results:
Subsequent Events:
About Krystal Biotech
Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) is a pivotal-stage gene therapy company leveraging its novel, redosable gene therapy platform and in-house manufacturing capabilities to develop therapies to treat serious rare diseases. For more information please visit http://www.krystalbio.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects for Krystal Biotech, Inc., including but not limited to statements about the development of Krystal’s product candidates, such as plans for the design, conduct and timelines of ongoing clinical trials of beremagene geperpavec (“B-VEC”), KB105, KB104, KB301 and KB407; the clinical utility of B-VEC, KB105, KB104, KB301 and KB407, and Krystal’s plans for filing of regulatory approvals and efforts to bring B-VEC, KB105, KB104, KB301 and KB407 to market; the market opportunity for and the potential market acceptance of B-VEC, KB105, KB104, KB301 and KB407; plans to pursue research and development of other product candidates; the sufficiency of Krystal’s existing cash resources; the unanticipated impact of COVID-19 on Krystal’s business operations, pre-clinical activities and clinical trials; and other statements containing the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “potential,” “likely,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “continue,” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties inherent in the initiation and conduct of clinical trials, availability and timing of data from clinical trials, whether results of early clinical trials or trials will be indicative of the results of ongoing or future trials, uncertainties associated with regulatory review of clinical trials and applications for marketing approvals, the availability or commercial potential of product candidates including B-VEC, KB105, KB104, KB301 and KB407, the sufficiency of cash resources and need for additional financing and such other important factors as are set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in Krystal’s annual and quarterly reports on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Krystal’s views as of the date of this release. Krystal anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. However, while Krystal may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Krystal’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this release.
|Consolidated Balance Sheet Data:
|(In thousands)
|December 31,
2020
|December 31,
2019
|Balance sheet data:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|268,269
|$
|187,514
|Working capital
|259,606
|192,553
|Total assets
|310,844
|209,023
|Total liabilities
|18,760
|6,109
|Total stockholders’ equity
|$
|292,084
|$
|202,914
|Consolidated Statement of Operations:
|Years Ended December 31,
|(In thousands, except shares and per share data)
|2020
|2019
|Change
|Expenses
|Research and development
|$
|17,936
|$
|15,616
|$
|2,320
|General and administrative
|15,063
|6,465
|8,598
|Total operating expenses
|32,999
|22,081
|10,918
|Loss from operations
|(32,999
|)
|(22,081
|)
|(10,918
|)
|Other Expense
|Interest and other income, net
|832
|2,993
|(2,161
|)
|Total interest and other income
|832
|2,993
|(2,161
|)
|Net loss
|(32,167
|)
|(19,088
|)
|(13,079
|)
|Net loss applicable to stockholders
|$
|(32,167
|)
|$
|(19,088
|)
|$
|(13,079
|)
|Net loss attributable to common stockholders per share: Basic and diluted
|$
|(1.71
|)
|$
|(1.20
|)
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted
|18,787,161
|15,901,083
Source: Krystal Biotech, Inc.
Krystal Biotech, Inc.
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, UNITED STATES
