FLORHAM PARK, N.J., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a business process services and solutions company, today announced a new agreement with Congruity360 that will bring advanced functionality to Conduent’s Viewpoint™ eDiscovery software platform. With the integration of Congruity’s Hold360 technology into Viewpoint™, corporate legal teams now have a unique, all-in-one solution to streamline the eDiscovery process and smoothly transition from identification and preservation to review and production of legal matters.



“Our partnership with Congruity360 represents a deep commitment to develop advanced legal and compliance technologies that utilize artificial intelligence, machine learning and cloud technology to meet the needs of senior legal leaders,” said Beth Fritts, General Manager, Legal, Compliance and Analytics Solutions, at Conduent. “The integration of Hold360, along with significant enhancements to the Viewpoint platform, gives corporate legal teams a complete eDiscovery workflow to help them quickly adapt to the new realities of global operations, shrinking budgets, and remote teams.”

In response to work-from-home mandates, general counsel and chief legal officers across a variety of industries have had to make significant adjustments to their operations, including rapid digitization of processes and remote workforce management, literally overnight. While digital transformation within the corporate legal field has accelerated, eight in 10 corporate legal departments entered 2021 still navigating the sudden shift to digital.

“Self-service software tools allow for the business user to implement all steps of a target workflow from cradle-to-grave. The Viewpoint and Hold360 integration does just that, enabling enterprise legal teams with a self-service eDiscovery platform that is streamlined, scalable, and defensible.” said John Sanchez, Head of Legal Technology of Congruity360.

The latest Conduent Viewpoint eDiscovery release includes new enhancements that enable greater digitization such as one-click data preservation across cloud and enterprise applications, including Google Suite and Office 365. In addition, Conduent’s unique visibility to over 30 billion attorney decisions have informed a range of new, AI-based capabilities to help simplify workflows and streamline legal operations, including:

On-the-fly, one-click translation that allows users to translate documents into 40-plus languages within a single workflow.

Automated “drag and drop” document uploads to accommodate self-service users with smaller batches of data.

Two-factor authentication for an extra layer of security to protect the business as more teams work remotely.



The newest release of Viewpoint eDiscovery is one in a series of Conduent advancements that help corporate business and legal departments power sustainable and efficient operations. Although each client use case is unique, Conduent has witnessed a 60 to 80 percent reduction in total review costs.

For more than 15 years, Conduent has helped legal departments and their outside legal counsel detect, respond, and manage legal and compliance-related events through expertise, process innovation and best-in-breed technology. Legal leaders across a spectrum of Fortune 500 companies rely on Conduent solutions to reduce cost, ensure defensibility, and manage risk, while delivering insights and decision-making power.

Learn more about the advanced updates to the Viewpoint platform at https://www.conduent.com/solution/ediscovery-solutions/viewpoint-ediscovery-solutions/.

