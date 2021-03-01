MONTREAL, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATW Tech Inc. (the "Company" or "ATW Tech") (TSX-V: ATW) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Christian Trudeau as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company to replace Mr. Michel Guay, who was holding the position on an interim basis. This news follows his nomination as a director at the last annual general meeting of shareholders, as announced in a press release dated January 19, 2021. Mr. Guay, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, remains director.



“We would like to welcome Mr. Christian Trudeau to his new role and we thank him in advance for his great contribution to come,” stated Mr. Michel Guay.

Mr. Trudeau is currently the President and founder of Services Conseils Optimista Inc., a group of management and strategic guidance consultants assisting entrepreneurs in the search for financing, in negotiation process with investors as well as in the analysis and implementation of growth strategies. Mr. Trudeau has also served as President of several large companies over the past 25 years, including BCE Emergis, Airmedic, TC Interactif (a division of Transcontinental), Centria Commerce. Recognized by his peers for being a strategic visionary, his track record demonstrates his ability to open up new markets and to exceed the objectives set during periods of business transformation.

Mr. Trudeau began his career at the Montreal Stock Exchange where he held different position, including Senior Vice President of Information Technology. Mr. Trudeau is currently a member of several boards of directors of companies operating in the information technology sector. Also very involved in the community, Mr. Trudeau has served on several boards of directors of foundations and participated in a number of fundraisers. Mr. Trudeau holds an undergraduate degree in Information Technology from the Université de Laval, and an MBA from École des Hautes Études Commerciales (HEC).

ATW Tech (TSX-V: ATW) is a technology company, owner of several recognized technology platforms such as VoxTel, Option.vote, Bloomed and Semeon. VoxTel specializes in telephone billing and alternative payment solutions for fixed and mobile lines. Option.vote offers a customized multi-method voting system for unions, political parties, professional associations and anyone looking for a secure way to reduce their voting costs and improve their participation rate. Bloomed is a cloud computing platform for managing smart data on consumers and their behaviors for both business and consumer-oriented campaigns. Semeon is a highly accurate and flexible text analysis platform for customer reviews, Semeon uses a unique combination of machine learning and Natural Language Processing (NLP) to discover significant trends in customer reviews across all channels.

