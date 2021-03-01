CINCINNATI, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nish Tech, an award-winning Digital Experience and E-commerce Consultancy, announced today that it has earned a specialization for Sitecore Content Hub™ from Sitecore®, the global leader in digital experience management software.



Earning a Sitecore specialization confirms that Nish Tech has completed a practice-wide product immersion including verification of product enablement requirements, and creation of a dedicated capable and scalable practice including proven customer success in Sitecore Content Hub.

Product specialization is earned by successfully going through the Sitecore Product Specialization Framework, demonstrating a Partners’ skills and capabilities in the product, and giving Partners and customers a head start on project success. This Content Hub-ready designation enables Sitecore customers to recognize a specialized Partner, increasing customer confidence and reducing project risks to help maximize ROI.

"Sitecore Content Hub allows customers to break down barriers to marketing success and allows companies to easily collaborate on asset creation and simplify the management of the content lifecycle," said Andy Klein, Director of Digital Marketing at Nish Tech. "Achieving the Content Hub Specialization shows our commitment to expanding the breadth of services we can provide to our customers."

“As a Sitecore Silver Partner with four Sitecore MVPs and over a decade of experience delivering digital solutions, the Nish Tech team is focused on the high level of quality and dedication we provide on every project,” said Suresh Devanan, CEO & Founder of Nish Tech. “We constantly strive to push ourselves to achieve more for the benefit of our customers.”

“Product specialization is the next step in the evolution of Sitecore’s Solution Partner Program, and we are happy to see Nish Tech join the list of solution partners who have achieved this milestone. Specialization reflects a significant investment in time and resources and shows a level of commitment that we at Sitecore - and our customers, greatly appreciate,” said Darren Burris, VP Partners and Alliances, Sitecore.

About Nish Tech

Nish Tech is a full-service Digital Experience and eCommerce Consultancy that has been helping brands gain a competitive edge in their industries since 2011. As a Sitecore Silver Partner, we excel at delivering personalized digital solutions that drive business growth and improve customer experiences. Our team of experts help define and build online strategy and turn brands’ expectations into reality. For more information, please visit nishtechinc.com.

CONTACTS:

Suresh Devanan, CEO & President

Andy Klein, Director of Digital Marketing

513.469.8500

marketing@nishtechinc.com