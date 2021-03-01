Atlanta, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI; “Company”) today announced Trevor S. Palmer was appointed President of the Company’s lighting and lighting controls business (ABL). Effective March 1, 2021, Trevor assumes responsibility for driving innovation across the Company’s lighting and lighting controls products, growing market share, and executing the digital transformation of the business. Trevor has over 27 years of experience in the building technology industry and recently served as Senior Vice President of Acuity Brands’ Digital Lighting Networks business.

“Trevor has successfully led and grown our lighting controls business, a key driver for our future,” said Neil M. Ashe, Chairman, President, and CEO of Acuity Brands. “Trevor is a proven leader with an outstanding reputation for driving performance and for cultivating strong relationships within our Independent Sales Network. I’m excited to have him in this expanded role as he executes on our vision to transform and grow our business.”

Richard K. Reece will take on the combined role of Executive Vice President of the Company and Vice Chairman of ABL. In this role, he will continue to partner with Neil on corporate and business development activities and he will work with Trevor to deepen Acuity Brands agency engagement across our Independent Sales Network and to ensure a smooth transition of our ABL business.

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) is a market-leading industrial technology company. The Company designs, manufactures, and brings to market products and services that make the world more brilliant, productive, and connected including building management systems, lighting, lighting controls, and location-aware applications. Acuity Brands achieves growth through the development of innovative new products and services.

Through the Acuity Business System, Acuity Brands achieves customer-focused efficiencies that allow the Company to increase market share and deliver superior returns. The Company looks to aggressively deploy capital to grow the business and to enter attractive new verticals.

Acuity Brands is based in Atlanta, Georgia, with operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. The Company is powered by approximately 11,000 dedicated and talented associates. Visit us at www.acuitybrands.com .

