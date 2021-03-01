CHICAGO, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Corona family celebrates the return of Corona Refresca, the iconic brand’s first premium, flavorful, tropical cocktail that delivers the fruit-forward flavors of the tropics, inviting people to live “La Vida Sabrosa,” or the flavorful life. For this relaunch moment, Corona Refresca will be available in a 12-can variety pack and will introduce new Corona Refresca MÁS, a bigger, bolder 24-ounce single-serve can option available in Mango Citrus with an ABV of 8%.



Launched in 2019, Corona Refresca quickly earned favor among drinkers. Following a brief pause in production in 2020, Refresca triumphantly returns to shelves and delivery services nationwide accompanied by the all-new Corona Refresca MÁS, a bigger, bolder offering that provides an amplified sensory experience. Both Refresca and MÁS are projected to contribute to Corona’s overall brand growth within the flavored malt beverage category.

“Both Corona Refresca and MÁS demonstrate our ability to bring innovative options to new, flavor-seeking consumers while delivering the relaxed Corona lifestyle people have come to know and love,” said Ann Legan, vice president of brand marketing, Corona. “These offerings are yet another nod to the brand’s proud Mexican roots, serving as an opportunity to put a signature Corona spin on the classic agua fresca.”

Corona Refresca is available in three bold, bright, tropical, lime-infused flavors: Coconut Lime, Guava Lime and Passionfruit Lime. It’s available in a 12-can variety pack with four 12-ounce slim cans of each flavor and 4.5% ABV (MSRP $15.99). All-new Corona Refresca MÁS is available in Mango Citrus and comes in 24-ounce, single-serve cans (MSRP $3.49).

Corona Refresca and Corona Refresca MÁS invite drinkers to live by their own rules. For more information, visit CoronaUSA.com, and refresh your perspective @CoronaUSA on Instagram or @CoronaExtraUSA on Twitter.

As always, Corona encourages consumers to enjoy its products and relax responsibly.

About the Corona Brand Family

The Corona brand family is home to Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Familiar, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca and in 2020, the national launch of Corona Hard Seltzer. The entire Corona portfolio is brewed in Mexico by Constellation Brands and imported and marketed exclusively to the U.S. by the company. The Corona brand is the #1 most loved beer brand and has been the #1 imported brand family of beer in the U.S. for more than 20 years. Corona Extra, the flagship brand of the Corona brand family, is a pilsner-style lager with a golden hue that was first brewed in Mexico in 1925. The refreshing flavor and carefree attitude of Corona Extra have been helping Americans find their beach since 1981.

