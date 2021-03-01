TROY, Mich., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viper Networks, Inc. (OTC Pink: VPER), (Company), an international leader in the LED lighting products and integrated systems markets for Smart City projects, is pleased to announce that the Company will present their Smart Air Quality monitoring system to Los Angeles County officials by March 31st.



Upon final design approval, the Company’s smart air quality monitoring systems will be serving the community of Porter Ranch to monitor methane gas levels from the Aliso Canyon Gas Facility as a part of a $25 million health study for Los Angeles County. A brief presentation will be made this week to the Community Advisory Board (CAG) and to the Porter Ranch neighborhood counsel safety committee.

With Viper Networks’ system integration expertise, the Company’s recent hardware and software engineering developments have created a state-of-the-art Air Quality Monitoring application to effectively monitor methane gas leaks from the Aliso Canyon Gas facility in the Santa Susana Mountains in Los Angeles County, California.

As one of California’s largest energy storage assets, Aliso Canyon serves more than 11 million customers and provides fuel to 17 natural gas-fired power plants. It is a critical part of the region’s energy infrastructure.

Viper Networks CEO, Mr. Shouekani, commented: “These initial Air Quality Monitoring systems will be deployed as a base for a larger Smart City platform, and more features will be added just as our intelligent LED lighting solutions has evolved with wireless MESH, sensors, infrared, cameras and video. We welcome the chance to help LA County in addressing their critical health and infrastructure needs and are certainly delighted with the increased attention and opportunities we are starting to receive.”

Viper Networks’ Apollo Smart Lights provide municipalities with the ability to control and adjust street lighting while enabling them to monitor the streets, enhance security and manage traffic; while significantly cutting costs, and reducing the environmental footprint.

