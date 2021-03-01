VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the global leader in social capitalism, today TELUS is announcing the evolution of its brand promise, ‘let’s make the future friendly’. Over the last two decades, TELUS’ brand promise of ‘the future is friendly’ has helped Canadians embrace new technologies like 4G LTE, 5G, Fibre, IoT, virtual health and artificial intelligence. As we continue to navigate a global health pandemic and experience significant social change, we want to work together with Canadians to continue to make a positive social impact. By placing an invitation at the heart of our new brand promise -- let’s make the future friendly -- we invite all Canadians to help create a friendlier future with us. Canadians will also see some exciting new changes to the brand’s iconic visual identity in advertising and communications. The lovable critters that Canadians have come to adore over the years will remain, but will appear more natural and authentic allowing their charm and beauty to shine.



A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

“For 20 years, we have been guided by our brand promise, the future is friendly, as we leverage the power of technology to create positive experiences and meaningful social outcomes for our customers, team members and communities around the world,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO, TELUS. “The global pandemic and ongoing social injustices have prompted us to reflect on what is truly important, including the values we hold dear. TELUS remains passionate in our commitments to the many stakeholders we serve and more inspired than ever to embrace the incredible accomplishments that are possible when we come together to amplify the good we can do in helping our fellow citizens in need. Our refreshed brand promise, let’s make the future friendly, welcomes everyone to join us as we strive to make the world a better place.”

At TELUS, we believe that our brand is a living embodiment of our values in action. For more than two decades, together with the support of our customers, team members and retirees in Canada and worldwide, TELUS has been driving social change and creating remarkable outcomes around the world for those who need it most:

Since 2000, the TELUS team has contributed $1.3 billion in value, time, and financial support to charities and grassroots community organizations in Canada and in global communities where we operate, including $820 million and 1.6 million days of volunteerism. Last year alone, TELUS contributed $85 million -- 5 percent of its pre-tax profits -- in support of charitable organizations and community programs around the world. Each year, TELUS team members and retirees worldwide volunteer more than one million hours in their local communities and support more than 4,000 charities and community organizations.





TELUS launched TELUS Pollinator Fund for Good , a $100 million social impact investment fund created to power the biggest, boldest, bravest ideas in new responsible and sustainable startup businesses. One of the largest corporate impact funds in the world, the TELUS Pollinator Fund for Good is fuelling greater social innovation in Canada through investments in companies that generate both financial and social returns benefiting our society.





, a $100 million social impact investment fund created to power the biggest, boldest, bravest ideas in new responsible and sustainable startup businesses. One of the largest corporate impact funds in the world, the TELUS Pollinator Fund for Good is fuelling greater social innovation in Canada through investments in companies that generate both financial and social returns benefiting our society. With a desire to improve the global food system, we launched TELUS Agriculture , a new business dedicated to leveraging our world-leading technology to provide innovative solutions to support the agriculture industry to deliver better outcomes.





, a new business dedicated to leveraging our world-leading technology to provide innovative solutions to support the agriculture industry to deliver better outcomes. TELUS Health , Canada’s largest health IT company, is revolutionizing access to healthcare and bringing care directly to Canadians. We have invested $3.2B over the past 10 years to help transform our healthcare system and with the support and guidance of a dedicated team of national medical experts, TELUS Health has brought essential virtual and digital healthcare capabilities to the industry, which was catapulted to the forefront during the COVID-19 pandemic.





, Canada’s largest health IT company, is revolutionizing access to healthcare and bringing care directly to Canadians. We have invested $3.2B over the past 10 years to help transform our healthcare system and with the support and guidance of a dedicated team of national medical experts, TELUS Health has brought essential virtual and digital healthcare capabilities to the industry, which was catapulted to the forefront during the COVID-19 pandemic. We are proud to reach nearly 2.7 million vulnerable Canadians every year through our Connecting For Good programs , which use technology to bridge digital divides and create meaningful change for Canadians in need.





, which use technology to bridge digital divides and create meaningful change for Canadians in need. Last year, as the global pandemic gripped the world, TELUS sprang into action launching a number of initiatives to support millions of Canadians across the country, dedicating more than $150 million to support COVID-19 relief efforts .



As part of TELUS’ bold, evolved brand promise, we are launching a new campaign to articulate TELUS’ evolved brand promise. The campaign kicks-off with a TV spot in English and French, inviting Canadians to join with TELUS to make the future friendly together, driving to Social Impact webpages for additional stories and content about the significant impact TELUS is making in communities globally. The campaign will also include radio, digital, and out-of-home advertising, as well as social media, PR, and influencer activations in the coming weeks and months that will showcase the many ways in which TELUS is helping to make the future friendly for all.

To learn more about how TELUS is helping to make the future friendly, visit telus.com/friendly. Together, let’s make the future friendly.

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications technology company with $16 billion in annual revenue and 16 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video, and security. We leverage our global-leading technology and compassion to enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. In 2020, TELUS was recognized as having the fastest wireless network in the world, reinforcing our commitment to provide Canadians with access to superior technology that connects us to the people, resources and information that make our lives better. TELUS Health is Canada’s leader in digital health technology, improving access to health and wellness services and revolutionizing the flow of health information across the continuum of care. TELUS Agriculture provides innovative digital solutions throughout the agriculture value chain, supporting better food outcomes from improved agri-business data insights and processes. TELUS International (TSX and NYSE: TIXT) is a leading digital customer experience innovator that delivers next-generation AI and content management solutions for global brands across the technology and games, ecommerce and FinTech, communications and media, healthcare, travel and hospitality sectors. TELUS and TELUS International operate in 25+ countries around the world. Together, let’s make the future friendly.

Driven by our passionate social purpose to connect all citizens for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired TELUS, our team members and retirees to contribute more than $820 million and 1.6 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com , follow us @TELUSNews on Twitter and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

For more information, please contact:

Saara Rahikka

TELUS Media Relations

saara.rahikka@telus.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ecf0dbd6-1feb-4611-9720-20fb5cb04670

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/53d8ee08-3d51-4cf9-84ae-03d1a97b0ee2