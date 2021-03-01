HONG KONG, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wanda Sports & Media (Hong Kong) Holding Co. Limited (the "Purchaser") today announced the completion of the subsequent offering period of the tender offer (the “Offer”). The Offer was launched on December 23, 2020, to acquire all of the issued and outstanding class A ordinary shares of Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (the "Company" or "Wanda Sports Group"), no par value (the "Class A Ordinary Shares"), including all Class A Ordinary Shares represented by American depositary shares of the Company ("ADSs," with every two ADSs representing three Class A Ordinary Shares).



The subsequent offering period for the Offer, which commenced on February 1, 2021, expired as scheduled at 5:00 p.m., New York City Time, on February 26, 2021.

American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC, as tender agent for the Offer, has advised that at the end of the subsequent offering period, in the aggregate a total of 38,358,038 Class A Ordinary Shares (including Class A Ordinary Shares represented by ADSs) had been validly tendered (and not properly withdrawn) pursuant to the Offer, representing approximately 77% of the outstanding Class A Ordinary Shares (including Class A Ordinary Shares represented by ADSs), but excluding 8,215,616 ADSs beneficially owned by Associates subject to the Standstill Agreement as disclosed in details in the offer to purchase, dated December 23, 2020 and as amended from time to time, in relation to the Offer. The foregoing include a total of 18,678,348 ADSs tendered, representing approximately 94% of the outstanding ADSs, excluding the ADSs held by the Associates.

The Purchaser has accepted for payment, and has paid (or will pay) for, all such tendered Class A Ordinary Shares and ADSs.

The Purchaser is considering options to reduce the number of holders of Class A Ordinary Shares (including Class A Ordinary Shares represented by ADSs) to below 300 such that the Company can deregister its Class A Ordinary Shares and suspend its reporting obligations under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

About Wanda Sports & Media (Hong Kong) Holding Co. Limited

Wanda Sports & Media (Hong Kong) Holding Co. Limited is a privately held company, organized and existing under the laws of Hong Kong, and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Wanda Culture Holding Co., Ltd., a limited liability company incorporated under the laws of Hong Kong. Wanda Culture Holding Co., Ltd. is ultimately controlled by Mr. Jianlin Wang, its chairman and president.

About Wanda Sports Group

Wanda Sports Group is a leading global sports events, media and marketing platform with a mission to unite people in sports and enable athletes and fans to live their passions and dreams. Through its businesses, including Infront and the Wanda Sports China, Wanda Sports Group has significant intellectual property rights, long-term relationships and broad execution capabilities, enabling it to deliver unrivalled sports event experiences, creating access to engaging content and building inclusive communities. Wanda Sports Group offers a comprehensive array of events, marketing and media services through three primary segments: Spectator Sports, Digital, Production, Sports Solutions (DPSS) and Mass Participation. Wanda Sport Group's full-service platform creates value for its partners and clients as well as other stakeholders in the sports ecosystem, from rights owners, to brands and advertisers, and to fans and athletes.

Headquartered in China, Wanda Sports Group has more than 48 offices in 16 countries with over 1,000 employees around the world. For more information, please visit http://investor.wsg.cn/investor-relations.

