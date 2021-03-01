Carlsbad, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colorescience®, a leading dermatologist-recommended specialty skincare and cosmetics company, is pleased to announce an expansion of its best-selling Even Up® line of hyperpigmentation products. New Even Up® Multi-Correction Serum ($89) features patented, clinically-proven Lumira® brightening complex to minimize the appearance of discoloration. The addition of a novel peptide and lipid blend and powerful hydrating ingredients result in smoother, deeply hydrated skin that appears more even, luminous, and healthy.

Even Up® Multi-Correction Serum was thoughtfully formulated to work effectively alone and as part of a comprehensive, yet simple, hyperpigmentation regimen with Even Up® Clinical Pigment Perfector® SPF 50 and Sunforgettable Total Protection™ Brush-On Shield SPF 50. The powerful ingredients in each work synergistically to address the key factors impacting the appearance of discoloration in the skin.

Heather Goodchild, Colorescience® Vice President of Professional Business, explains the need for this broader solution to improving skin's uneven appearance, noting "Until now, there have not been multifunctional products that reduce the appearance of pigment early in formation while also improving texture and hydration. We are excited to, again, bring a multifunctional approach with new Even Up® Multi-Correction Serum to comprehensively address all of the essential elements to even-toned, healthier, more luminous skin."

In a 12-week clinical study conducted to assess the efficacy and tolerability of the Even Up® Hyperpigmentation Regimen, 94% of all subjects reported their discoloration and dark spots were improved, experienced increased hydration, and softer, smoother texture. In addition, 100% of subjects who added the regimen to an existing advanced skincare regimen experienced further improvement.1

Dr. Kimberly Wenner, board certified dermatologist treating both medical and cosmetic skin conditions at Cascade Eye & Skin Centers, and lead investigator in the study shares, “A significant number of patients come to me with concerns about uneven skin tone. This study allowed me to clinically observe and evaluate the safety and effectiveness of the product and the regimen. The subjects in the clinical trial had a variety of pigmentation types, including sun damage, post inflammatory hyperpigmentation and melasma.”

Dr. Wenner was impressed with the results, adding, “The results at each time point starting as early as 2 weeks through the 12 weeks, showed progressive improvement in the subjects MASI* score as well as improvement in the appearance of dark spots, even skin tone, texture and hydration. The product was very well tolerated, and no adverse events were observed nor reported. I am very excited to have the product commercially available as a safe and effective non-hydroquinone option for my patients.”

Additional results of the Even Up® Hyperpigmentation Regimen clinical study will be available pending publication.

ABOUT COLORESCIENCE

Colorescience® delivers clinically proven skin care and sun care innovations that are thoughtfully designed to improve overall skin health. Going beyond UV protection, Colorescience® believes in preventing skin damage before it starts with clinically tested formulas that are trusted, recommended, and personally used by physicians and patients alike. Using cutting-edge innovation to formulate with efficacious ingredients, Colorescience® products deliver immediate and long-term results that provide confidence for all ages, skin types, and concerns.

Colorescience premium products are available through a network of licensed physicians and on colorescience.com



1 Data on File, Colorescience.

*MASI = Melasma Area and Severity Index. MASI is the most widely used outcome measure in clinical studies on hyperpigmentation.

