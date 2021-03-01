LONDON, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) (“Ferroglobe” or the “Company”), a leading producer of silicon metal, silicon-based alloys and manganese-based specialty alloys, is pleased to announce that it has appointed David Girardeau as Vice President of People and Culture, effective immediately.



Mr. Girardeau is a seasoned human resources leader bringing over 25 years of international experience in transforming organizations and developing people across continents. His expertise includes integration of different companies with the aim of unifying the corporate culture, shaping the organization to drive and support transformation, building new workforce capabilities and development of strategies focusing on employee development.

Most recently Mr. Girardeau worked as a senior advisor working with leadership teams to support the human resources agenda for disruptive innovations. Prior to this, he served as Vice President, Human Resources at BIC, a global consumer packaged goods company. Prior to BIC, David held a number of senior roles in the United States, Europe, and Asia, including Human Resources Director at Schlumberger, a global oilfield services company, where his efforts were centered on transformational change and talent management for global operations and North America.

Ferroglobe’s Chief Executive Officer Marco Levi commented, “We welcome David to our senior management team, particularly at this pivotal time. The specific role is critical for our organization given the transformation and turnaround we are executing. With a workforce that spans the globe, there is a need to unify our employee base under a new corporate identity and develop a single culture that blends operational excellence, strategic thinking and financial acumen.” Dr. Levi continued, “Ferroglobe stands to benefit immensely by leveraging David’s expertise and global experience. On behalf of the Board and the rest of the management team, I wish David best of luck in his new role.”

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC is one of the world’s leading suppliers of silicon metal, silicon- and manganese- based specialty alloys and ferroalloys, serving a customer base across the globe in dynamic and fast-growing end markets, such as solar, automotive, consumer products, construction and energy. The Company is based in London. For more information, visit http://investor.ferroglobe.com.

