Toronto, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BDO Canada today announced the acquisition of Calgary-based technology services firm SimplicityBI, effective March 1, 2021. The SimplicityBI team will join BDO’s 500-people-strong Lixar Fueled by BDO technology business, increasing the organization’s presence in Western Canada and further expanding their digital transformation services coast-to-coast.

Calgary-based SimplicityBI is a data management company specializing in end-to-end data solutions, from source to dashboard and everything in between. In building this business, SimplicityBI has become recognized as a North American leader in the delivery of Denodo-enabled solutions—a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools (August 2020). SimplicityBI is also a Microsoft Gold Partner and the first Snowflake Premier Partner in Western Canada.

Vincent L’Archeveque, Arif Rajwani, and Mano Vajpey will be joining as BDO partners and look forward to expanding their Data Management and Data Analytics services nationally, while also having the ability to provide their clients the broader set of services offered by BDO.

“I am pleased to welcome SimplicityBI to the BDO Canada team,” said Pat Kramer, Chief Executive Officer, BDO Canada. “As BDO expands its technology consulting service offering to clients in the data analytics space, this merger strengthens our ability to continue to meet the evolving needs of clients and respond to market changes in the Canadian economy.”

About BDO Canada

BDO Canada LLP is a leading provider of professional services to clients of all sizes in virtually all business sectors. Our team delivers a comprehensive range of assurance, accounting, tax, and advisory services, complemented by a deep industry knowledge gained from 100 years of working within local communities. As part of the international BDO network, we're able to provide seamless and consistent cross-border services to clients with global needs. With over 90,000 people working out of more than 1,600 offices in over 160 countries, the network generates worldwide revenue of $10.3 billion USD.

BDO Canada’s Technology Business, “Lixar Fueled by BDO” is a premier Data and Technology solution provider focused on serving mid-enterprise clients through Data and AI, Business Applications, and Modern Workplace solutions, underpinned by market leading Cyber and Cloud engineering capabilities. Lixar’s market leadership has been recently recognized by the 2019 AI Innovation Microsoft Impact Award, the 2020 Microsoft Data Platform Modernization Award, and membership in the 2020/2021 Inner Circle for Microsoft Business Applications.

About SimplicityBI

Founded in 2013, SimplicityBI is focused on building end-to-end data solutions and deploying Enterprise Data Analytics solutions for its clients using various best of breed technologies that form the basis of its reference architectures. These include Denodo, HVR, Microsoft Azure, Semarchy, Snowflake, Wherescape, DBT and Looker amongst others. SimplicityBI has a cross-functional data team, providing significant experience spanning all necessary components of their client’s data landscape. SimplicityBI’s clientele spans over a dozen locations across North America across multiple industries including Energy & Utilities, Oil & Gas, Insurance and Healthcare.

Hayley Shaughnessy Proof Inc. (416) 969-2717 hshaughnessy@getproof.com