Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc 
LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69 
Net Asset Value 
The Company announces: 
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves) at 26 February 2021£42.52m
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves) at 26 February 2021£42.52m
Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):52,398,491
  
The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 26 February 2021 was: 
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue *81.16p
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue *80.11p
  
Ordinary share price 72.00p
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)(11.28%)
  
* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2020 to 26/02/2021
 
   
Portolio summary:% of portfolio
1Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes)16.24%
2Volex Plc15.17%
3Cash and other net current assets12.69%
4Hargreaves Services Plc 7.64%
5Adept Technology Group Plc 7.43%
6Ramsdens Holdings Plc7.04%
7Synectics Plc6.55%
8Fireangel Safety Technology Plc6.07%
9Venture Life Group Plc4.59%
10Flowtech Fluidpower Plc4.50%
11DigitalBox plc3.46%
12Duke Royalty Ltd3.30%
13Real Good Food Company Plc0.44%
 Other4.88%
 Total100.00%