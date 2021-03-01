On 23 November 2020, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 15,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.
The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 30 September 2021.
The following transactions have been executed from 22 February to 26 February 2021:
| Number of
shares
| Average purchase
price (DKK)
| Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|32,420
|167.62
|5,434,128
| 22 February 2021
23 February 2021
24 February 2021
25 February 2021
26 February 2021
| 500
500
600
500
700
| 184,28
178,40
177,85
179,30
182,25
| 92,140
89,200
106,710
89,650
127,575
|Accumulated under the programme
|35,220
|5,939,403
A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 22 February to 26 February 2021 is attached to this announcement.
Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 35,220 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.452% of the company’s total share capital.
Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365
Attachments
MT Højgaard Holding A/S
Søborg, DENMARK
Appendix - Overview of transactions (22 February 2021 - 26 February 2021)FILE URL | Copy the link below
MTHH_Company Announcement 14_2021FILE URL | Copy the link below