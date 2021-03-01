Pune, India, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The insight partners new research study on the mobile crusher and screener market growth was valued at US$ 2,958.93 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 4,919.35 million by 2027; Low operational cost of mobile crushers drives the market growth; however, hazards associated with mobile crushers hamper the market growth.

The growth in urbanization, particularly in developing economies, is likely to propel construction activities in the coming years. Furthermore, rising investments in the global construction industry are contributing to the growth of the mobile crushers and screeners market. Several countries are enhancing their infrastructure by investing in the development of roads, highways, and railways. In 2019, Europe dominated the mobile crusher and screener market. The significant growth of the construction sector in the developing economies in Eastern Europe is escalating the demand for mobile crushers and screeners. Moreover, strict regulations laid by the European Union (EU) governments concerning carbon emissions are encouraging the adoption of mobile crushers and screeners in the region.

“Mobile Crusher and Screener Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecast – by Type and End User,”

Unlike the traditional crushers, mobile crushers can be deployed on-site for crushing the minerals. This eliminates the need for transportation of minerals, thereby abolishing the transportation costs. Moreover, the crusher equipment is a complete setup that involves minimum human resources in its operation, which, in turn reduces the labor cost. Moreover, with a longer operational life, the mobile crushers are considered a one-time investment. The maintenance of materials, spare parts, and fuel lubricants are known to cost less compared to the traditional crushers. Hence, the low cost of operating mobile crushers drives their demand among various end users.

Mobile Crusher and Screener Market: Segmental Overview

On the basis of type, the mobile crusher and screener market is segmented into mobile crushers and mobile screeners. The mobile screener segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period as these devices play a major role in the operations of aggregate producers as well as for the contractors conducting demolition, quarrying, and recycling operations. It is important for businesses to choose the ideal mobile screeners as per their business needs.

The mining sector is a key adopter of mobile crushers and screeners, and the mining segment held the largest share of the market, by end user, in 2019. Factors such as high automation and crushing efficiency, environmental protection abilities, and low energy consumption are leading to the increased demand for mobile crushers. In addition, various governments, particularly in developing economies, are investing in infrastructural development, which is propelling the growth of mobile crushers and screeners

Mobile Crusher and Screener Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

Kleenmann GmbH, Komatsu Ltd., Metso Corporation, Terex Corporation, and Sandvik AB are key companies operating in the mobile crusher and screener market. The leading market players are continuously focusing on tapping prevailing business opportunities through the expansion and diversification of their market presence, along with acquisition of new clientele.

In June 2020, Telsmith Inc. a subsidiary of Astec launched its Titan T200 Cone Crusher and showcased its 4448 Iron Giant Jaw Crusher and Vibro-King TL Screen. The T200 cone is the newest model in the line-up of Titan series, which was originally introduced in 2012; the products of this series are designed to lower downtime while minimizing maintenance costs.

In October 2019, Metso introduced an extensive Metso Nordtrack range, thus expanding its mobile crushing and screening solutions offering for the aggregates industry. The new range introduces 19 products designed to meet the requirements of general contractors.

