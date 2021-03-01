PUNE, India, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Gel Stent Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts, 2020-2030 provides insights on key developments, business strategies, research & development activities, supply chain analysis, competitive landscape, and market composition analysis.



The global gel stent market size was estimated to be US$ 1.4 billion in 2019 and expected to reach US$ 4.9 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 12.3%. A stent is a small tube that is expandable, and is used in the treatment of narrowed arteries. It is also placed in weak arteries to improve the blood flow and to prevent the arteries from bursting. The stents prove to be very helpful in preventing the arteries from bursting, and in providing a supply of continuous blood flow to the weak arteries. The gel stent is constructed of soft collagen that is derived as gelatin. In the preparation of the gel stent soft collagen-derived gelatin is used. When gel stent is injected, it gets hydrated and swells, which creates an immobile channel that is soft and flexible, and which that adheres to ocular tissue. This operational procedure is minimally invasive. It significantly reduces the intraocular pressure (IOP) by the drainage of fluid to the subconjunctival passage, and the material minimizes the complications as compared to other synthetic materials.

View This Report With Table of Contents: https://www.insightslice.com/gel-stent-market

Depending on the clinical trials, Gel Stents are categorised as preclinical, clinical phase I/II, clinical phase III, Research, clinical phase I, and clinical phase II. iStent is the smallest sized stent to be grafted in the body, and is known to be the first micro-invasive glaucoma surgery device (MIGS device). Gel stents find extensive applications in eye research institutes. They are also used in medical practices in eye clinics and hospitals.

Global Gel Stent Market Overview:

The population of over 40 years of age, is more prone to the various eye diseases and the malfunctioning of various eye structures, thus the rise in the global geriatric population is one of the major factors with a promise to help boost the Gel Stent Market. The rise in the incidence and prevalence of the condition of glaucoma, and minimally invasive procedures, as compared to the other kinds of surgeries, the increase in expenditure on healthcare, and the more technologically advanced procedures, are some of the factors that are expected to fuel the Gel Stent Market growth. The key driving factors of the global Gel Stent Market are, the transforming healthcare systems such as hospitals/clinics, which are integrating the latest technology. The latest technological advancements in gel stent have given rise to a surge in the global demand.

The continuous R&D activities in the medical science field, the ongoing technological advancements, and the developments taking place in different areas in developing economies offer lucrative growth opportunities.

The Gel Stent Market is anticipated to expand at a significant rate across different geographical regions. The Gel Stent Market players operating in this segment are working on their research and development process to build advanced products and increase their product portfolio. The prevalence of conditions like glaucoma, and other eye injuries, are on the rise across the North American countries due to a large growth in the population of the elderly. Furthermore, factors such as the surge in the cases of congenital glaucoma, on account of the shift in today’s lifestyles and habits, are expected to propel the growth of the market.

Access The Sample Pages of This Report: https://www.insightslice.com/request-sample/615

Driving factors of the Gel Stent Market:

Glaucoma is one of the leading medical causes of blindness. Therefore, Gel Stent, which is a tool used in its cure, has found a strong foothold in the global medical market today. Another factor that is driving the growth of the market is, the increase in the population that is above the age of 40, which has more chances of contracting eye diseases and faulty eye structures. This increase in the geriatric population has proven to be a beneficial factor for the Gel Stent Market. That combined with the above stated reason, are the factors that are driving the growth of the global gel stent market.

The factors that will further fuel the market growth in the next few years, are the rise in the healthcare expenditure, developments in the technologically advanced procedures, increase in the cases of glaucoma, and an increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures. The population above the age of 40 is more prone to eye diseases and the malfunctioning of various structures of the eye. Thus the rise in geriatric population is one of the major drivers that can positively influence the growth of the gel stent market.

The leading market segments of the Gel Stent Market: Based on the segment of Clinical Trials, the market is bifurcated into Preclinical, Research, Clinical Phase I/II, Clinical Phase III, Clinical Phase I, and Clinical Phase II. The research segment contributes the most, and accounts for the largest share of the Gel Stent market when considering the Clinical Trials segment. This can be attributed to the growing contribution towards emerging technology. Clinical trials are significant for developing new treatments for diseases, as well as new for ways to detect, diagnose, and reduce the chances of developing the disease. These factors will boost the demand in the research segment.

Related report:

Global Intrauterine Devices Market: https://www.insightslice.com/intrauterine-devices-market

Global Surgical Stapler Market: https://www.insightslice.com/surgical-stapler-market

Global Herbal Medicine Market: https://www.insightslice.com/herbal-medicine-market

Based on the End-User segment, the market is bifurcated into Eye Clinics, Eye Research Institutes, and Hospitals. The eye research institutes market segment holds the lead position in this particular segment. The factors that can be attributed to the growth of this market segment are, the increased need of people today to protect and improve their visual health, and treat glaucoma through the support and performance of the highest quality laboratories and clinical research.

When considering the geographical segment of the Gel Stent Market, the region of North America dominates the segment, and is expected to register the fastest growth in the region segment of the global stent market in terms of value.

Buy This Report: https://www.insightslice.com/buy-now/615

Some of the key players of the Gel Stent Market include Clinical Phase Gel Stent, AqueSys, Allergan, and Preclinical Gel Stent.

About us: insightSLICE is a market intelligence and strategy consulting company. The company provides bespoke and off the shelf market research studies. The prime focus of the company is on strategy consulting to provide end-to-end solutions. For more details please contact our research and consulting team at info@insightslice.com.

Contact Us:

Alex,

insightSLICE

Phone (USA): +1 707 736 6633 Email address: alex@insightslice.com

Web: www.insightslice.com