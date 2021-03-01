ORLANDO, Fla., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fattmerchant , a leading provider of integrated payment technology, announces its inclusion in Money Magazine’s Best Shopping list as one of the Best Credit Card Processing Companies of 2021 for the second year in a row. The ranking adds to a long list of accolades from several leading publications as the payment technology leader experiences steady growth across the fintech landscape.

“We are honored by the prestigious awards and rankings Fattmerchant has continued to receive as we remain dedicated to helping businesses leverage the true power of payments,” said Suneera Madhani, founder and CEO of Fattmerchant. “Being ranked on Money Magazine’s list as one of the best credit card processing companies is a testament to our expanding position in the marketplace and the impact of our cutting-edge tech platform.”

The payment technology company’s subscription-based pricing model is not the only contributor to its recent high-profile recognition. Fattmerchant’s innovative technology boasts over 12,000 users and effectively serves software, small business and large business segments.

Fattmerchant’s Omni Connect is a first-of-its-kind fully managed payments platform for software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies. Its single API integration allows software companies to go to market quickly with an entire payment ecosystem, including easy customer enrollment, fully controllable payment acceptance options, dynamic funding, and strategic marketing and sales services for greater portfolio growth. It allows SaaS companies to monetize and embed payments within their platform in a matter of weeks.

With Omni, Fattmerchant’s all-in-one integrated payments platform, established business owners have access to a radically simple solution that goes beyond card-present, card-not-present, and contactless payment acceptance. Omni allows businesses to view detailed payment data and customer analytics, in addition to automation capabilities with flexible billing and invoicing tools for recurring payments. The platform also features a comprehensive marketplace allowing businesses to sync with popular business tools and applications like QuickBooks Online and Google Reviews.

The Money Magazine recognition follows several national and industry accolades. For two consecutive years, the company was recognized in both U.S. News & World Report as one of the Best Credit Card Processing Companies and in Inc. 5000’s list of fast-growing private companies. Additionally, Fattmerchant’s founder and CEO, Suneera Madhani, was recently recognized in Fortune’s 40 Under 40 list in the fintech category.

About Fattmerchant:

Fattmerchant is a hyper-growth payment technology company featured in the top 5% of Inc. Magazine's list of fastest-growing companies in America for two years running and in Inc.'s Best Workplaces of 2020 list. Fattmerchant serves its direct clients through Omni, an all-in-one payments platform that helps businesses from $1 million to $100 million in revenue process payments through all channels under a single interface. In addition, Fattmerchant's integrated payments API, Omni Connect, enables software companies to monetize payment streams directly within their own software platform.

Media Contact

Laurel Mengers

Uproar PR for Fattmerchant

lmengers@uproarpr.com