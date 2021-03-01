PSECU’s organizational realignment efforts, launched on March 1, will structure the credit union’s operations into six newly defined lines of business: Finance, Human Resources, Member Experience, Revenue Growth & Lending, Risk Management, and Technology & Operations.

PSECU’s organizational realignment efforts, launched on March 1, will structure the credit union’s operations into six newly defined lines of business: Finance, Human Resources, Member Experience, Revenue Growth & Lending, Risk Management, and Technology & Operations.

Harrisburg, PA, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, PSECU, Pennsylvania’s anytime, anywhere digital credit union, announced plans for an upcoming organizational realignment and named the members of its new Executive Leadership Team.

“Following months of extensive review in conjunction with external consultants, PSECU is excited to share our organizational realignment plans,” said PSECU President and CEO George Rudolph. “These significant changes are designed to ensure our organizational structure is contemporary, focused, efficient, and most importantly, supportive of our long-term strategy and ambitions. Doing so will prepare us for sustainable growth and ongoing success for the benefit of our more than 475,000 member-owners.”

Upon completion of the realignment initiative, the credit union’s six lines of business will include Finance, Human Resources, Member Experience, Revenue Growth & Lending, Risk, and Technology & Operations, each led by a Chief Officer who together will comprise PSECU’s Executive Leadership Team. The following individuals have been appointed as the leaders of the new lines of business:

Carol Noblit, Chief Financial Officer (formerly Vice President of Finance), will be responsible for leading the credit union’s future-oriented financial strategy by proactively identifying opportunities, providing critical information and solutions, championing financial analysis for fiscally sound strategic and operating decisions, and expanding focus on strategic procurement.





Sandra Holzgen, Chief Human Resource Officer (formerly Vice President of Human Resources), will be responsible for fostering an exceptional employee experience by serving as a trusted partner and advisor for the enterprise. Holzgen and her team will introduce a strategic HR Business Partner approach to ensure talent optimization throughout the enterprise.





Barb Bowker, Chief Member Experience Officer (formerly Vice President of Marketing and Membership Development), will be responsible for creating a cohesive, differentiated, and personalized member experience by applying PSECU’s digital-first model and utilizing member data and feedback to cultivate a combined culture of sales and exceptional member service. With this transition, all member-facing services, such as the Contact Center and Branches, as well as Marketing, Sales, and a newly dedicated Member Experience group, will now be under one umbrella, allowing the credit union to unify, prioritize, and maximize the member experience while driving growth.





Francis Pudner, Chief Risk Officer (formerly General Counsel and Vice President of Legal Services), will assume oversight of Internal Audit, Enterprise Risk Management, Corporate Governance, Legal Services, and BSA/AML. By consolidating all risk disciplines under one line of business, PSECU will better coordinate efforts, improve consistency, and enhance collaboration allowing for a practical, coordinated, and balanced approach to risk management.





Bill Zysk, Chief Revenue Growth & Lending Officer (formerly Chief Credit Officer, Credit Services), and his team will continue to concentrate on organic loan growth and loss prevention while also placing additional focus on identifying and developing new and innovative revenue and profitability opportunities. PSECU will also be placing more emphasis on its industry-leading Credit Card program by transitioning and aligning all facets of this product under the Revenue Growth & Lending function.





Rick Long, Chief Information Officer (formerly Vice President of Information Technology Services), will continue to provide solutions, support, research, and the highly reliable, secure, underlying systems necessary for PSECU to produce a frictionless member experience. With this reorganization, the credit union will also transition most non-member-facing operations and support functions into the new Technology & Operations line of business, allowing it to utilize the deep experience and unique talents of its Technology disciplines to further automate, streamline, and scale these important support functions.

The first phase of the credit union’s realignment will begin in March, with subsequent phases progressing systematically over the next several months.

“Please join me in congratulating the new PSECU Executive Leadership Team,” Rudolph added. “I’d like to recognize them for accepting their additional responsibilities, and also to thank all of our more than 800 employees, in advance, for their continued support and dedication as we take on our upcoming realignment efforts. Together we will all – employees and valued members alike - benefit from our organization’s united efforts and improved functionality.”

About PSECU

Opened in 1934, PSECU was founded by 22 ordinary people who pooled $90 and made an extraordinary commitment to each other: To create a financial institution where collective resources benefit all members. Today, PSECU continues that legacy as Pennsylvania’s largest credit union, with $7.5 billion in assets, more than 475,000 members, and a convenient anytime, anywhere digital-first banking model. PSECU was named a 2020 Best-In-State Credit Union by Forbes Magazine. For more information about PSECU, visit psecu.com. View its Year In Review to learn how PSECU contributes to the greater good.

