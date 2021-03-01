NEW YORK, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aviation Week Network, serving the global aviation, aerospace and defense industries, announced today they will continue to deliver more virtual content programs in 2021. The virtual programs, defined as Aviation Week Network’s Community Forums, will seamlessly bring together global aviation, aerospace and defense industries to exchange information, share best practices and create buyer-seller connections. The forums focus on blending forward-looking outlooks of four distinct communities – aerospace and defense, air transport, MRO and business aviation – with industry events and the virtual Aviation Week Marketplace.



Eleven Community Forums are planned in 2021 and timed with leading industry events, such as the MRO Series, World Routes and many more. Each forum will host a webpage on AviationWeek.com and will feature a range of digital content including webinars, industry leader podcasts, CEO interviews, news, photo and video galleries, data updates and a marketplace that features products, services and capabilities to create connections between buyers and suppliers.

“During the pandemic we have learned just how vital it is for aviation professionals and enterprises to stay connected regardless of their ability to engage at physical shows,” said Greg Hamilton, President, Aviation Week Network. “As we transition back to a face-to-face environment this year, we will blend the best of our world-class digital and event capabilities to create both global and local experiences for everyone in the industry.”

The Community Forums provide Aviation Week Network customers and industry professionals with direct access to:

World-class, award-winning content – journalism, intelligence and data – to engage and enable discussion

A global aviation and aerospace audience through digital channels and a database of 1.2 million industry professionals

Physical and virtual conferences and tradeshows around the world

Cutting-edge content channels and resource centers, including webinars, Podcasts, CEO video interviews, photo and video galleries

Aviation Week Marketplace – the next generation, interactive supplier directory that enhances the buyer/seller experience with advanced search capabilities and lead generation functionality



Upcoming Aviation Week Network Community Forums (download full-year calendar):

Aerospace & Defense: March 15 – 19 (view agenda)

Air Transport: March 22 – 26 (view agenda)

MRO: April 19 – May 7 (Inclusive of MRO Americas)

Business Aviation: May 10 – 21

Aviation Week Network is committed to action and introducing more robust ways for its customers to know, predict and connect as we all navigate uncertain times and position for the future.

For more information on how to participate or for sponsorships, contact the following:

Aerospace & Defense: Iain Blackhall, iain.blackhall@aviationweek.co.uk

Air Transport/MRO: Beth Wagner, beth.wagner@aviationweek.com

Business Aviation/Marketplace: Elizabeth Zlitni, elizabeth.zlitni@aviationweek.com

