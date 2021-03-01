Downing FOUR VCT plc
Total Voting Rights
LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95
1 March 2021

In conformity with the Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, Downing FOUR VCT plc announces that the Company’s capital and voting rights (excluding management shares), as at 28 February 2021, are summarised as follows:

 
Shares in issue  		 Voting rights
 per share		 
Voting rights
DSO D Shares of 0.1 pence each7,867,2472321,825,201,304
DP67 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each11,192,1363754,197,051,000
Generalist Shares of 0.1 pence each47,308,83286040,685,595,520
Healthcare Shares of 0.1 pence each19,230,09186016,537,878,260
Total voting rights  63,245,726,084
    

The Company does not hold any shares in treasury. 

The above takes account of any shares that have been recently bought back for cancellation, even if such transactions have not yet settled.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Downing FOUR VCT plc under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.