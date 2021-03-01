Fans of BCHL teams can text 41010 with a specific code to donate $10 to a local charity, and Shaw will match each donation dollar-for-dollar

Funds raised will support local children and youth-focused charities chosen by each of the 17 Canadian BCHL teams in their communities

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the league’s hockey season delayed as a result of COVID-19, Shaw Communications Inc., the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL), and its 17 Canadian teams have joined together to build the excitement and community spirit of hockey with a new fundraising initiative — Brighter Communities powered by Shaw.

Brighter Communities powered by Shaw is a text-to-donate initiative that will support 17 charitable organizations across B.C. that are facing challenges brought on by the pandemic. With COVID-19-related restrictions in place for almost a year, the charities in these B.C. communities face substantial increases in demand for their services but considerable declines in donations.

From now until May 31, 2021, people are encouraged to text-to-donate to support the selected charities that are working hard to support children and youth in local B.C. communities. Shaw will match every donation dollar-for-dollar, up to a total of $3,000 per charity – doubling the amount raised for each charity.

“The non-profit sector has faced immense challenges over this past year. More Canadians are using their services, while resources that organizations need to continue their essential work in the community are more strained than ever,” said Dave Cannon, Executive Director, Business Development, BCHL. “With our partners at Shaw, we wanted to do our part to bring the community together to support these organizations. The Brighter Communities powered by Shaw initiative is a quick and easy way for British Columbians to support and help build better communities for children and youth to live, learn, and play.”

Each of the 17 Canadian BCHL teams have partnered with a charity in their community, allowing people to make a $10 donation by texting the charity’s unique code to 41010. A list of the teams, their chosen charities and respective codes can be found online at bchl.ca/shaw.

“The BCHL season is typically a time to celebrate community and embrace team spirit, and while the season has been delayed this year, we wanted to ensure fans, players and community members can still rally together for a common cause,” said Chethan Lakshman, Vice President, External Affairs, Shaw Communications. “By implementing a simple text-to-donate initiative, we are proud to work with the league, local teams, and their fans to support the organizations that are helping kids and families make our communities brighter.”

For further information on Brighter Communities powered by Shaw please visit shaw.ca/corporate/community/investment/ and for more information on the text-to-donate initiative please visit bchl.ca/shaw

About BCHL

Sending more players on to college hockey every season than any other hockey league in Canada, the BCHL has established itself as a national leader in the development of young student athletes. Considering today’s NHL features more NCAA alumni than ever before, Junior A hockey is fast rivaling other leagues in North America as a breeding ground for the sport’s most elite and successful players. Last year alone, there were 196 BCHL players who received scholarships to top schools in the U.S. and Canada.

About Shaw

Shaw Communications Inc. is a leading Canadian connectivity company. The Wireline division consists of Consumer and Business services. Consumer serves residential customers with broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video and digital phone. Business provides business customers with Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone and video services. The Wireless division provides wireless voice and LTE data services through an expanding and improving mobile wireless network infrastructure.

Shaw is traded on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges and is included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index (Symbol: TSX - SJR.B, SJR.PR.A, SJR.PR.B, NYSE – SJR, and TSXV – SJR.A). For more information, please visit www.shaw.ca

For media inquiries, please contact:

Shaw Communications Inc.

Chethan Lakshman, VP, External Affairs

(403) 930-8448

chethan.lakshman@sjrb.ca