AUSTIN, Texas, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Cloud Guru (ACG), the leader in modern tech skills development, today announced the introduction of exclusive, hands-on labs for Microsoft Azure AD, a growing identity and access management (IAM) service. The launch expands A Cloud Guru’s hands-on learning offerings to over 1,600 scenario-based labs, with hundreds more to come this year.



Just six months ago, A Cloud Guru unveiled its expanded cloud skills development platform focused on improving cloud performance for individuals and businesses through contextual, practical, hands-on learning. Since that announcement in August 2020, the company has continued to grow its hands-on learning offerings, launching over 10 new labs each week, to ensure all tech professionals have a safe space to learn and harness valuable, real-world skills.

“As digital transformation accelerates in the enterprise, secure identity and access management across complex hybrid-cloud infrastructures is a top priority for IT leaders,” said Sam Kroonenburg, CEO and co-founder of A Cloud Guru. “Production and structured test environments make it very difficult for users to practice with new services, particularly when infrastructure-wide access is at stake. Azure AD Labs provides a guided and safe way for cloud practitioners to build these skills in a risk-free space.”

Only A Cloud Guru offers the breadth and depth of multi-cloud and open source hands-on skills development across all major public cloud providers, Linux, and many other open-source technologies, like Kubernetes, Terraform, Ansible, Chef, and more. Anyone working in the cloud can use A Cloud Guru’s platform to open a specific, scenario-based lab for any challenge or project they are currently working on.

The importance of hands-on learning is evident in the way IT leaders hire. Managers seek out candidates with real-world experience when staffing new projects or expanding their teams.

Additionally, public cloud providers are now introducing requirements to validate practical experience with their technologies. Amazon Web Services (AWS) recently announced that exam labs will be part of its next version of the AWS SysOps Certification exam. In addition to multi-choice questions, AWS will also require practitioners to complete hands-on practical exercises.

“Both cloud providers and their customers are recognizing the importance of hands-on experience, and AWS will be the first of many cloud certification exams requiring people to prove their ability to operate cloud services beyond their ability to answer theoretical questions,” said Terry Cox, SVP of Content at A Cloud Guru. “A Cloud Guru is transforming cloud learning with the most comprehensive, effective, and hands-on approach to skills development across all cloud providers and open source technologies.”

For individuals and IT teams looking to uplevel cloud skills, ACG is offering an unprecedented 20% discount for a limited time. For more information, visit https://acloudguru.com or click here to access A Cloud Guru’s full library of Hands-on Labs.

About ACG

A Cloud Guru is driven by a simple mission — to teach the world to cloud. We believe people learn best by doing. That’s why our in-house cloud experts go to ridiculous lengths to design fresh, engaging, and hands-on learning tools that empower both individuals and organizations to stay ahead of the technology curve. As the world’s most comprehensive, hands-on, and effective platform for cloud learning, ACG has enabled more than 2 million learners and 4,000 organizations to achieve a brighter future.

Media Contact

Lindsay Rand

acloudguru@launchsquad.com