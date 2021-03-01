SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectro Cloud, an enterprise cloud-native infrastructure company, today announced support for existing Kubernetes environments, including clusters on public cloud services such as Amazon EKS, Azure AKS and Google GKE, has been added to the Spectro Cloud Kubernetes management platform. Brownfield Kubernetes environments can now enjoy the same Spectro Cloud features as greenfield builds.



“Spectro Cloud's brownfield ingest feature allows Kubernetes administrators to standardize the operational footprint of their existing clusters for a consistent maintenance experience on any platform,” said Martin Stibbe, CTO of Akava, a DevOps and Cloud Transformation consultancy.

Enterprises that have already made substantial investments in Kubernetes are often unable to take advantage of new approaches because they require major changes to what is already working. So-called ‘brownfield’ environments make up the majority of enterprise environments but they are notoriously difficult for new technologies to support. Starting over with completely new environments, built from the ground up with new techniques, is often a luxury that enterprises simply can’t afford.

“Enterprises need vendors who can work with the world as it actually exists, not as they wish it was,” said Tenry Fu, co-founder and CEO of Spectro Cloud. “By supporting brownfield environments, Spectro Cloud enables enterprises to get the benefits of consistent cloud management across clusters—in the cloud, on site or any combination—without having to completely rebuild their existing clusters.”

Spectro Cloud adds cluster management capabilities to existing clusters—including Kubernetes-as-a-Service environments such as Amazon EKS, Azure AKS and Google GKE—by layering cluster profiles on top of underlying services. By leaving existing core systems untouched, enterprises can add full lifecycle management capabilities to stack integrations on top of existing clusters. Enterprises can rapidly add new capabilities and test out new approaches without discarding the existing, stable systems they’ve invested in.

Organizations can easily try out Spectro Cloud with existing Kubernetes clusters today by signing up for a free trial and exploring how Spectro Cloud makes cluster management at scale simpler, faster and more consistent.

