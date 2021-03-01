New York, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Home Energy Management Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956970/?utm_source=GNW
8% over the period 2020-2027.

The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.8% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 18.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Home Energy Management Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$446.9 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.81% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$880 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.7% and 15.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$880 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 115-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • Allure Energy Inc.
  • C3 IoT
  • Capgemini SE
  • Cisco Systems, Inc.
  • GE Appliances
  • Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.
  • Honeywell International, Inc.
  • Intel Corporation
  • Johnson Controls, Inc.
  • Panasonic Corporation
  • Schneider Electric SA
  • Siemens AG
  • SmartThings
  • Toshiba Corporation




I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
Home Energy Management Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2018E

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Home Energy
Management Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2018 through 2027

Table 2: World Historic Review for Home Energy Management
Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Home Energy Management
Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 4: USA Current & Future Analysis for Home Energy
Management Systems by Segment - Home Energy Management Systems -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027

Table 5: USA Historic Review for Home Energy Management Systems
by Segment - Home Energy Management Systems Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017

CANADA
Table 6: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Home Energy
Management Systems by Segment - Home Energy Management Systems -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027

Table 7: Canada Historic Review for Home Energy Management
Systems by Segment - Home Energy Management Systems Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017

JAPAN
Table 8: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Home Energy
Management Systems by Segment - Home Energy Management Systems -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027

Table 9: Japan Historic Review for Home Energy Management
Systems by Segment - Home Energy Management Systems Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017

CHINA
Table 10: China Current & Future Analysis for Home Energy
Management Systems by Segment - Home Energy Management Systems -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027

Table 11: China Historic Review for Home Energy Management
Systems by Segment - Home Energy Management Systems Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017

EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 12: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Home Energy
Management Systems by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027

Table 13: Europe Historic Review for Home Energy Management
Systems by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 14: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Home Energy Management
Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

FRANCE
Table 15: France Current & Future Analysis for Home Energy
Management Systems by Segment - Home Energy Management Systems -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027

Table 16: France Historic Review for Home Energy Management
Systems by Segment - Home Energy Management Systems Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017

GERMANY
Table 17: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Home Energy
Management Systems by Segment - Home Energy Management Systems -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027

Table 18: Germany Historic Review for Home Energy Management
Systems by Segment - Home Energy Management Systems Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017

ITALY
Table 19: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Home Energy
Management Systems by Segment - Home Energy Management Systems -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027

Table 20: Italy Historic Review for Home Energy Management
Systems by Segment - Home Energy Management Systems Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 21: UK Current & Future Analysis for Home Energy
Management Systems by Segment - Home Energy Management Systems -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027

Table 22: UK Historic Review for Home Energy Management Systems
by Segment - Home Energy Management Systems Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017

REST OF EUROPE
Table 23: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Home
Energy Management Systems by Segment - Home Energy Management
Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 24: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Home Energy
Management Systems by Segment - Home Energy Management Systems
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2012 through 2017

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 25: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Home
Energy Management Systems by Segment - Home Energy Management
Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 26: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Home Energy
Management Systems by Segment - Home Energy Management Systems
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2012 through 2017

REST OF WORLD
Table 27: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Home
Energy Management Systems by Segment - Home Energy Management
Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 28: Rest of World Historic Review for Home Energy
Management Systems by Segment - Home Energy Management Systems
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2012 through 2017

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 43
