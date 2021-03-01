Gurugram, India, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Government in various countries has increased their efforts for replacing the traditional lighting system in the public spaces especially street lighting with the new LED lighting fixture presenting huge growth opportunity.
Products having technologies such as motion sensors, IOT technology, control options through mobile applications, smart lighting to gain traction.
Increasing Awareness on the potential benefits of lighting that facilitates well-being among human beings will drive growth. LED lighting is shifting from just providing energy efficiency to offering sustainability solutions and improving quality of life.
Increasing Penetration among Different End Users: The LED lighting market has high penetration in the Commercial sector. The growth in construction in the industrial and hospitality sector presents great opportunity for the growth of LED lighting market in the sector. In addition, due to the current Covid-19 outbreak & rise in demand for healthcare facilities, focus on hospitals & health-care centres for adoption of LED Lightings are expected to boost demand.
Growth of Construction Industry: The global construction industry is expected to reach USD 15.5 trillion worldwide by 2030, with three countries – China, US and India – leading the way. Growing infrastructure and construction industry in such countries is expected to raise the demand for LED lights to meet the public lighting needs.
Growth of Smart LEDs: According to the Consumer Technology Association, smart city spending is expected to reach USD 26 billion by 2020. Smart buildings will accelerate the adoption of smart lighting more than any other segment. Connected lighting systems are anticipated to emerge as one of the most critical components of the smart city infrastructure by contributing largely to the sustainability goals of the projects.
The report titled “Global LED Lighting Market Outlook to 2025– Rise in Government Interventions, Rapid Technological Advancements and Rise in Smart City Projects will Drive the Market” provides a comprehensive analysis on global LED Lighting market. The report covers various aspects including the current global lighting scenario in value, its segmentations viz, type of LEDs, sales channel, technology, end users and regional analysis, major trends and development, issues and challenges, government regulations and competition benchmarking. The report concludes with market projections for future of the industry including forecasted industry size by revenue and prices.
Key Segments Covered:-
By Type of LED
Luminaires
Lamps
By Type of LED Luminaries
Troffers
Downlights
High Bay
Outdoor Area Lights
Roadway Fixtures
Other Luminaries
By Type of LED Lamps
A-Lamps
Tubes
Reflectors
Other Lamps
By Usage
Indoor
Outdoor
By End User
Commercial
Residential
Industrial
Others
By Distribution Channel
Retail Sales
Project Sales
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Companies Covered:-
Signify
OSRAM
GE Lighting
Acuity Brands
Cooper Industries (Eaton)
Zumtobel Group
Seoul Semiconductor
Everlight Electronics
Cree Inc.
Dialight PLC
Syska LED
Bajaj Electricals
Panasonic
PT. Honoris Industry
Solarens Ledindo
PT. Holz International Technology
Firefly Electric and Lighting
Yatai International
Akari Lighting & Technology
TCP Holdings
Hubbell Incorporated
Felio Sylvania
Nikkon
NVC Lighting
National Lighting Company
Al Nasser Group
Key Target Audience:-
LED Lighting Manufacturers
LED Lighting Suppliers
LED Lighting OEMs/Assemblers
LED Lighting Importers/Exporters
Research organizations and consulting companies
Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
Market research and consulting firms
Time Period Captured in the Report:-
Historical Period – 2014-2019
Forecast Period –2019-2025F
Key Topics Covered in the Report:-
Opportunity Landscape in Global LED Lighting Market
LED penetration in General Lighting Market
Key Market Drivers in the Global LED Lighting Market
Global LED Lighting Market Introduction and Overview
Industry Life Cycle of LED Lighting Market
Value Chain of Global LED Lighting Market
Demand & Supply Side Ecosystem, Preferences & Trends across Global LED Lighting Market
Global LED Lighting Market by Revenue
Global LED Lighting Market by Type
Global LED Lighting Market by Usage
Global LED Lighting Market by End Users
Global LED Lighting Market by Regions (APAC, Europe, North America, Latin America and Middle East)
Competitive Factors and Assessment in various regions
Government Rules and Regulations
Global LED Lighting Market Competition
Global LED Lighting Market Future Outlook
Upcoming Technologies in the Lighting Market
