Albion Enterprise VCT PLC
Director/PDMR Transaction

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
      
a)Name Maxwell Packe  
      
2Reason for notification    
      
a)Position/status PDMR/Director  
      
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification  
      
3)Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
 auctioneer or auction monitor  
      
a)Name Albion Enterprise VCT PLC 
      
b)LEI 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720 
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
 (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
      
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each  
 Identification code GB00B1G3LR35  
      
b)Nature of the transaction Issue of Shares under the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2020/2021
      
c)Price(s) and volume(s) PriceVolumeAmount
   £1.14008,771£10,000.00
d)Aggregated information    
      
 - Aggregated volume  8,771£10,000.00
      
e)Date of the transaction 26 February 2021  
      
f)Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange 


1Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
      
a)Name Joanne Lorraine Packe  
      
2Reason for notification    
      
a)Position/status PCA to PDMR/Director Maxwell Packe
      
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification  
      
3)Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
 auctioneer or auction monitor  
      
a)Name Albion Enterprise VCT PLC 
      
b)LEI 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720 
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
 (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
      
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each  
 Identification code GB00B1G3LR35  
      
b)Nature of the transaction Issue of Shares under the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2020/2021
      
c)Price(s) and volume(s) PriceVolumeAmount
   £1.14002,631£3,000.00
d)Aggregated information    
      
 - Aggregated volume  2,631£3,000.00
      
e)Date of the transaction 26 February 2021  
      
f)Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange 


1Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
      
a)Name The Dowager Lady Balfour of Burleigh  
      
2Reason for notification    
      
a)Position/status PDMR/Director  
      
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification  
      
3)Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
 auctioneer or auction monitor  
      
a)Name Albion Enterprise VCT PLC 
      
b)LEI 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720 
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
 (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
      
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each  
 Identification code GB00B1G3LR35  
      
b)Nature of the transaction Issue of Shares under the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2020/2021
      
c)Price(s) and volume(s) PriceVolumeAmount
   £1.1400877£1,000.00
d)Aggregated information    
      
 - Aggregated volume  877£1,000.00
      
e)Date of the transaction 26 February 2021  
      
f)Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange 


1Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
      
a)Name Christopher Burrows  
      
2Reason for notification    
      
a)Position/status PDMR/Director  
      
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification  
      
3)Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
 auctioneer or auction monitor  
      
a)Name Albion Enterprise VCT PLC 
      
b)LEI 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720 
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
 (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
      
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each  
 Identification code GB00B1G3LR35  
      
b)Nature of the transaction Issue of Shares under the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2020/21
      
c)Price(s) and volume(s) PriceVolumeAmount
   £1.152043,402£50,000.00
d)Aggregated information    
      
 - Aggregated volume  43,402£50,000.00
      
e)Date of the transaction 26 February 2021  
      
f)Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange 


1Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
      
a)Name Clare Burrows  
      
2Reason for notification    
      
a)Position/status PCA to PDMR/Director
Christopher Burrows		  
      
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification  
      
3)Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
 auctioneer or auction monitor  
      
a)Name Albion Enterprise VCT PLC 
      
b)LEI 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720 
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
 (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
      
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each  
 Identification code GB00B1G3LR35  
      
b)Nature of the transaction Issue of Shares under the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2020/2021
      
c)Price(s) and volume(s) PriceVolumeAmount
   £1.152043,402£50,000.00
d)Aggregated information    
      
 - Aggregated volume  43,402£50,000.00
      
e)Date of the transaction 26 February 2021  
      
f)Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange 


1Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
      
a)Name Rhodri Whitlock  
      
2Reason for notification    
      
a)Position/status PDMR/Director  
      
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification  
      
3)Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
 auctioneer or auction monitor  
      
a)Name Albion Enterprise VCT PLC 
      
b)LEI 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720 
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
 (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
      
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each  
 Identification code GB00B1G3LR35  
      
b)Nature of the transaction Issue of Shares under the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2020/2021
      
c)Price(s) and volume(s) PriceVolumeAmount
   £1.15208,680£10,000.00
d)Aggregated information    
      
 - Aggregated volume  8,680£10,000.00
      
e)Date of the transaction 26 February 2021  
      
f)Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange 


1Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
      
a)Name Patrick Reeve  
      
2Reason for notification    
      
a)Position/status PDMR/Director  
      
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification  
      
3)Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
 auctioneer or auction monitor  
      
a)Name Albion Enterprise VCT PLC 
      
b)LEI 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720 
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
 (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
      
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each  
 Identification code GB00B1G3LR35  
      
b)Nature of the transaction Issue of Shares under the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2020/2021
      
c)Price(s) and volume(s) PriceVolumeAmount
   £1.14004,385£5,000.00
d)Aggregated information    
      
 - Aggregated volume  4,385£5,000.00
      
e)Date of the transaction 26 February 2021  
      
f)Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange 

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:
Albion Capital Group LLP - Company Secretary

Date of notification
1 March 2021