PHILADELPHIA, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new Yoh survey, nearly 3 in 4 (73 percent) of Americans who were employed in the past year say they have not grown professionally during that time. The survey was conducted online by The Harris Poll on behalf of Yoh, a leading international talent and outsourcing company and part of Day & Zimmermann, among over 1,300 U.S. adults who were employed in the past year.
While 2020 posed new obstacles in the workplace such as stunting professional growth, the news wasn’t all negative. In fact, 76 percent of Americans who were employed in the past year report they did not find it a challenge to do their job at the same level as they did before the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, nearly 2 in 5 (39 percent) of those who were employed say they have found new ways to be more flexible and adaptable to their job in the past year.
“2020 presented organizations and their employees with a new onset of challenges, but the resiliency of Americans to adapt to the changes and continue to perform their jobs at the same level is extremely commendable,” said Emmett McGrath, President of Yoh. “Now, as the world moves closer to a slow return to normal, it is crucial for managers to recognize their teams’ efforts and begin to reevaluate their teams for talent gaps so they can continue to maintain the level of skill needed to succeed in the post-COVID world.”
Among the skill-building tactics Americans who were employed in the past year accomplished in 2020, the results found that:
Among the biggest challenges Americans who were employed in the past year faced professionally in 2020, results found that:
