Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC

Director/PDMR Transaction

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated a) Name Martin Fiennes 2 Reason for notification a) Position/status PDMR/Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3) Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC b) LEI 213800DK8H27QY3J5R45 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each Identification code GB0007174294 b) Nature of the transaction Issue of Shares under the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2020/2021 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume Amount £0.2160 92,592 £20,000.00 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 92,592 £20,000.00 e) Date of the transaction 26 February 2021 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange





1 Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated a) Name Thomas Chambers 2 Reason for notification a) Position/status PDMR/Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3) Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC b) LEI 213800DK8H27QY3J5R45 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each Identification code GB0007174294 b) Nature of the transaction Issue of Shares under the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2020/2021 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume Amount £0.2160 55,555 £12,000.00 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 55,555 £12,000.00 e) Date of the transaction 26 February 2021 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange





1 Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated a) Name Fiona Wollocombe 2 Reason for notification a) Position/status PDMR/Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3) Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC b) LEI 213800DK8H27QY3J5R45 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each Identification code GB0007174294 b) Nature of the transaction Issue of Shares under the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2020/2021 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume Amount £0.2160 115,740 £25,000.00 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 115,740 £25,000.00 e) Date of the transaction 26 February 2021 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Albion Capital Group LLP - Company Secretary

Date of notification

1 March 2021