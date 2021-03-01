New York, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hip Resurfacing Implants Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956966/?utm_source=GNW
6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Total Hip Replacement Implants, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.3% CAGR and reach US$5.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Partial Hip Replacement Implants segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.1% CAGR
The Hip Resurfacing Implants market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 2.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.
Hip Resurfacing Implants Segment to Record 3% CAGR
In the global Hip Resurfacing Implants segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$627.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$778 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$960.9 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 176-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956966/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Hip Resurfacing Implants Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Hip Resurfacing
Implants by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027
Table 2: World Historic Review for Hip Resurfacing Implants by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Hip Resurfacing Implants
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Total Hip
Replacement Implants by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 5: World Historic Review for Total Hip Replacement
Implants by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Total Hip Replacement
Implants by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Partial Hip
Replacement Implants by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 8: World Historic Review for Partial Hip Replacement
Implants by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Partial Hip Replacement
Implants by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Hip Resurfacing
Implants by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027
Table 11: World Historic Review for Hip Resurfacing Implants by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Hip Resurfacing
Implants by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Revision Hip
Replacement Implants by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 14: World Historic Review for Revision Hip Replacement
Implants by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Revision Hip
Replacement Implants by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Cobalt Chromium
Alloy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 17: World Historic Review for Cobalt Chromium Alloy by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Cobalt Chromium Alloy
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for TiN Coated by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 20: World Historic Review for TiN Coated by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for TiN Coated by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid Alloy by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 23: World Historic Review for Hybrid Alloy by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Hybrid Alloy by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Hip Resurfacing Implants Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Hip Resurfacing
Implants by Product Type - Total Hip Replacement Implants,
Partial Hip Replacement Implants, Hip Resurfacing Implants and
Revision Hip Replacement Implants - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 26: USA Historic Review for Hip Resurfacing Implants by
Product Type - Total Hip Replacement Implants, Partial Hip
Replacement Implants, Hip Resurfacing Implants and Revision Hip
Replacement Implants Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Hip Resurfacing Implants
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Total
Hip Replacement Implants, Partial Hip Replacement Implants, Hip
Resurfacing Implants and Revision Hip Replacement Implants for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Hip Resurfacing
Implants by Material - Cobalt Chromium Alloy, TiN Coated and
Hybrid Alloy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Hip Resurfacing Implants by
Material - Cobalt Chromium Alloy, TiN Coated and Hybrid Alloy
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Hip Resurfacing Implants
by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cobalt
Chromium Alloy, TiN Coated and Hybrid Alloy for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Hip Resurfacing
Implants by Product Type - Total Hip Replacement Implants,
Partial Hip Replacement Implants, Hip Resurfacing Implants and
Revision Hip Replacement Implants - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Hip Resurfacing Implants
by Product Type - Total Hip Replacement Implants, Partial Hip
Replacement Implants, Hip Resurfacing Implants and Revision Hip
Replacement Implants Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Hip Resurfacing
Implants by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Total Hip Replacement Implants, Partial Hip Replacement
Implants, Hip Resurfacing Implants and Revision Hip Replacement
Implants for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Hip Resurfacing
Implants by Material - Cobalt Chromium Alloy, TiN Coated and
Hybrid Alloy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Hip Resurfacing Implants
by Material - Cobalt Chromium Alloy, TiN Coated and Hybrid
Alloy Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Hip Resurfacing
Implants by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cobalt Chromium Alloy, TiN Coated and Hybrid Alloy for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Hip Resurfacing
Implants by Product Type - Total Hip Replacement Implants,
Partial Hip Replacement Implants, Hip Resurfacing Implants and
Revision Hip Replacement Implants - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Hip Resurfacing Implants by
Product Type - Total Hip Replacement Implants, Partial Hip
Replacement Implants, Hip Resurfacing Implants and Revision Hip
Replacement Implants Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Hip Resurfacing
Implants by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Total Hip Replacement Implants, Partial Hip Replacement
Implants, Hip Resurfacing Implants and Revision Hip Replacement
Implants for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Hip Resurfacing
Implants by Material - Cobalt Chromium Alloy, TiN Coated and
Hybrid Alloy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Hip Resurfacing Implants by
Material - Cobalt Chromium Alloy, TiN Coated and Hybrid Alloy
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Hip Resurfacing
Implants by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cobalt Chromium Alloy, TiN Coated and Hybrid Alloy for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Hip Resurfacing
Implants by Product Type - Total Hip Replacement Implants,
Partial Hip Replacement Implants, Hip Resurfacing Implants and
Revision Hip Replacement Implants - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 44: China Historic Review for Hip Resurfacing Implants by
Product Type - Total Hip Replacement Implants, Partial Hip
Replacement Implants, Hip Resurfacing Implants and Revision Hip
Replacement Implants Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Hip Resurfacing
Implants by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Total Hip Replacement Implants, Partial Hip Replacement
Implants, Hip Resurfacing Implants and Revision Hip Replacement
Implants for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Hip Resurfacing
Implants by Material - Cobalt Chromium Alloy, TiN Coated and
Hybrid Alloy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 47: China Historic Review for Hip Resurfacing Implants by
Material - Cobalt Chromium Alloy, TiN Coated and Hybrid Alloy
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Hip Resurfacing
Implants by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cobalt Chromium Alloy, TiN Coated and Hybrid Alloy for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Hip Resurfacing Implants Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Hip Resurfacing
Implants by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Hip Resurfacing Implants
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Hip Resurfacing
Implants by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Hip Resurfacing
Implants by Product Type - Total Hip Replacement Implants,
Partial Hip Replacement Implants, Hip Resurfacing Implants and
Revision Hip Replacement Implants - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Hip Resurfacing Implants
by Product Type - Total Hip Replacement Implants, Partial Hip
Replacement Implants, Hip Resurfacing Implants and Revision Hip
Replacement Implants Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Hip Resurfacing
Implants by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Total Hip Replacement Implants, Partial Hip Replacement
Implants, Hip Resurfacing Implants and Revision Hip Replacement
Implants for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Hip Resurfacing
Implants by Material - Cobalt Chromium Alloy, TiN Coated and
Hybrid Alloy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Hip Resurfacing Implants
by Material - Cobalt Chromium Alloy, TiN Coated and Hybrid
Alloy Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Hip Resurfacing
Implants by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cobalt Chromium Alloy, TiN Coated and Hybrid Alloy for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for Hip Resurfacing
Implants by Product Type - Total Hip Replacement Implants,
Partial Hip Replacement Implants, Hip Resurfacing Implants and
Revision Hip Replacement Implants - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 59: France Historic Review for Hip Resurfacing Implants
by Product Type - Total Hip Replacement Implants, Partial Hip
Replacement Implants, Hip Resurfacing Implants and Revision Hip
Replacement Implants Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Hip Resurfacing
Implants by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Total Hip Replacement Implants, Partial Hip Replacement
Implants, Hip Resurfacing Implants and Revision Hip Replacement
Implants for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Hip Resurfacing
Implants by Material - Cobalt Chromium Alloy, TiN Coated and
Hybrid Alloy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 62: France Historic Review for Hip Resurfacing Implants
by Material - Cobalt Chromium Alloy, TiN Coated and Hybrid
Alloy Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Hip Resurfacing
Implants by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cobalt Chromium Alloy, TiN Coated and Hybrid Alloy for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Hip Resurfacing
Implants by Product Type - Total Hip Replacement Implants,
Partial Hip Replacement Implants, Hip Resurfacing Implants and
Revision Hip Replacement Implants - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Hip Resurfacing Implants
by Product Type - Total Hip Replacement Implants, Partial Hip
Replacement Implants, Hip Resurfacing Implants and Revision Hip
Replacement Implants Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Hip Resurfacing
Implants by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Total Hip Replacement Implants, Partial Hip Replacement
Implants, Hip Resurfacing Implants and Revision Hip Replacement
Implants for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Hip Resurfacing
Implants by Material - Cobalt Chromium Alloy, TiN Coated and
Hybrid Alloy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Hip Resurfacing Implants
by Material - Cobalt Chromium Alloy, TiN Coated and Hybrid
Alloy Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Hip Resurfacing
Implants by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cobalt Chromium Alloy, TiN Coated and Hybrid Alloy for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Hip Resurfacing
Implants by Product Type - Total Hip Replacement Implants,
Partial Hip Replacement Implants, Hip Resurfacing Implants and
Revision Hip Replacement Implants - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Hip Resurfacing Implants by
Product Type - Total Hip Replacement Implants, Partial Hip
Replacement Implants, Hip Resurfacing Implants and Revision Hip
Replacement Implants Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Hip Resurfacing
Implants by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Total Hip Replacement Implants, Partial Hip Replacement
Implants, Hip Resurfacing Implants and Revision Hip Replacement
Implants for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Hip Resurfacing
Implants by Material - Cobalt Chromium Alloy, TiN Coated and
Hybrid Alloy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Hip Resurfacing Implants by
Material - Cobalt Chromium Alloy, TiN Coated and Hybrid Alloy
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Hip Resurfacing
Implants by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cobalt Chromium Alloy, TiN Coated and Hybrid Alloy for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for Hip Resurfacing
Implants by Product Type - Total Hip Replacement Implants,
Partial Hip Replacement Implants, Hip Resurfacing Implants and
Revision Hip Replacement Implants - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 77: UK Historic Review for Hip Resurfacing Implants by
Product Type - Total Hip Replacement Implants, Partial Hip
Replacement Implants, Hip Resurfacing Implants and Revision Hip
Replacement Implants Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Hip Resurfacing Implants
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Total
Hip Replacement Implants, Partial Hip Replacement Implants, Hip
Resurfacing Implants and Revision Hip Replacement Implants for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Hip Resurfacing
Implants by Material - Cobalt Chromium Alloy, TiN Coated and
Hybrid Alloy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 80: UK Historic Review for Hip Resurfacing Implants by
Material - Cobalt Chromium Alloy, TiN Coated and Hybrid Alloy
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Hip Resurfacing Implants
by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cobalt
Chromium Alloy, TiN Coated and Hybrid Alloy for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 82: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Hip
Resurfacing Implants by Product Type - Total Hip Replacement
Implants, Partial Hip Replacement Implants, Hip Resurfacing
Implants and Revision Hip Replacement Implants - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 83: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Hip Resurfacing
Implants by Product Type - Total Hip Replacement Implants,
Partial Hip Replacement Implants, Hip Resurfacing Implants and
Revision Hip Replacement Implants Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 84: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Hip
Resurfacing Implants by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Total Hip Replacement Implants, Partial Hip
Replacement Implants, Hip Resurfacing Implants and Revision Hip
Replacement Implants for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 85: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Hip
Resurfacing Implants by Material - Cobalt Chromium Alloy, TiN
Coated and Hybrid Alloy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 86: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Hip Resurfacing
Implants by Material - Cobalt Chromium Alloy, TiN Coated and
Hybrid Alloy Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 87: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Hip
Resurfacing Implants by Material - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Cobalt Chromium Alloy, TiN Coated and Hybrid
Alloy for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 88: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Hip
Resurfacing Implants by Product Type - Total Hip Replacement
Implants, Partial Hip Replacement Implants, Hip Resurfacing
Implants and Revision Hip Replacement Implants - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Hip Resurfacing
Implants by Product Type - Total Hip Replacement Implants,
Partial Hip Replacement Implants, Hip Resurfacing Implants and
Revision Hip Replacement Implants Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 90: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Hip Resurfacing
Implants by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Total Hip Replacement Implants, Partial Hip Replacement
Implants, Hip Resurfacing Implants and Revision Hip Replacement
Implants for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 91: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Hip
Resurfacing Implants by Material - Cobalt Chromium Alloy, TiN
Coated and Hybrid Alloy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Hip Resurfacing
Implants by Material - Cobalt Chromium Alloy, TiN Coated and
Hybrid Alloy Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 93: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Hip Resurfacing
Implants by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cobalt Chromium Alloy, TiN Coated and Hybrid Alloy for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 94: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Hip
Resurfacing Implants by Product Type - Total Hip Replacement
Implants, Partial Hip Replacement Implants, Hip Resurfacing
Implants and Revision Hip Replacement Implants - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 95: Rest of World Historic Review for Hip Resurfacing
Implants by Product Type - Total Hip Replacement Implants,
Partial Hip Replacement Implants, Hip Resurfacing Implants and
Revision Hip Replacement Implants Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 96: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Hip Resurfacing
Implants by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Total Hip Replacement Implants, Partial Hip Replacement
Implants, Hip Resurfacing Implants and Revision Hip Replacement
Implants for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 97: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Hip
Resurfacing Implants by Material - Cobalt Chromium Alloy, TiN
Coated and Hybrid Alloy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 98: Rest of World Historic Review for Hip Resurfacing
Implants by Material - Cobalt Chromium Alloy, TiN Coated and
Hybrid Alloy Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 99: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Hip Resurfacing
Implants by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cobalt Chromium Alloy, TiN Coated and Hybrid Alloy for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 38
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956966/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: