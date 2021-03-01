New York, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global High-density Multiplexed Diagnostic Assays Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956959/?utm_source=GNW
2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.2 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 14.4% over the period 2020-2027. High-Density Multiplexed Diagnostic Assays (500-10,000 plex), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 14.1% CAGR and reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Very High-Density Multiplexed Diagnostic Assays (>10,000 plex) segment is readjusted to a revised 14.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $363.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.9% CAGR
The High-density Multiplexed Diagnostic Assays market in the U.S. is estimated at US$363.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$551.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.8% and 12.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.6% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 175-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956959/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
High-density Multiplexed Diagnostic Assays Competitor Market
Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: High-density Multiplexed Diagnostic Assays Global
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: High-density Multiplexed Diagnostic Assays Global
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: High-density Multiplexed Diagnostic Assays Market
Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 4: High-Density Multiplexed Diagnostic Assays (500-10,000
plex) (Product) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand:
2020 to 2027
Table 5: High-Density Multiplexed Diagnostic Assays (500-10,000
plex) (Product) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in
US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: High-Density Multiplexed Diagnostic Assays (500-10,000
plex) (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Very High-Density Multiplexed Diagnostic Assays
(>10,000 plex) (Product) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Very High-Density Multiplexed Diagnostic Assays
(>10,000 plex) (Product) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Very High-Density Multiplexed Diagnostic Assays
(>10,000 plex) (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories (End-Use) Global
Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 11: Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories (End-Use)
Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories (End-Use) Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Hospitals and Clinics (End-Use) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Hospitals and Clinics (End-Use) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Hospitals and Clinics (End-Use) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US High-density Multiplexed Diagnostic Assays Market Share
(in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 16: United States High-density Multiplexed Diagnostic
Assays Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: High-density Multiplexed Diagnostic Assays Market in
the United States by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand
for 2012-2019
Table 18: United States High-density Multiplexed Diagnostic
Assays Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: United States High-density Multiplexed Diagnostic
Assays Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 20: High-density Multiplexed Diagnostic Assays Historic
Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand
for 2012-2019
Table 21: High-density Multiplexed Diagnostic Assays Market
Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
CANADA
Table 22: Canadian High-density Multiplexed Diagnostic Assays
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020
to 2027
Table 23: Canadian High-density Multiplexed Diagnostic Assays
Historic Market Review by Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 24: High-density Multiplexed Diagnostic Assays Market in
Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for
2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 25: Canadian High-density Multiplexed Diagnostic Assays
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 26: High-density Multiplexed Diagnostic Assays Market in
Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Thousand by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 27: Canadian High-density Multiplexed Diagnostic Assays
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 28: Japanese Market for High-density Multiplexed
Diagnostic Assays: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in
US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 29: High-density Multiplexed Diagnostic Assays Market in
Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 30: Japanese High-density Multiplexed Diagnostic Assays
Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
High-density Multiplexed Diagnostic Assays in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Japanese High-density Multiplexed Diagnostic Assays
Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 33: High-density Multiplexed Diagnostic Assays Market
Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 34: Chinese High-density Multiplexed Diagnostic Assays
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 35: High-density Multiplexed Diagnostic Assays Historic
Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 36: Chinese High-density Multiplexed Diagnostic Assays
Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 37: Chinese Demand for High-density Multiplexed
Diagnostic Assays in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: High-density Multiplexed Diagnostic Assays Market
Review in China in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 39: Chinese High-density Multiplexed Diagnostic Assays
Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European High-density Multiplexed Diagnostic Assays Market:
Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 40: European High-density Multiplexed Diagnostic Assays
Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 41: High-density Multiplexed Diagnostic Assays Market in
Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 42: European High-density Multiplexed Diagnostic Assays
Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: European High-density Multiplexed Diagnostic Assays
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product:
2020-2027
Table 44: High-density Multiplexed Diagnostic Assays Market in
Europe in US$ Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 45: European High-density Multiplexed Diagnostic Assays
Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: European High-density Multiplexed Diagnostic Assays
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 47: High-density Multiplexed Diagnostic Assays Market in
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: European High-density Multiplexed Diagnostic Assays
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 49: High-density Multiplexed Diagnostic Assays Market in
France by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 50: French High-density Multiplexed Diagnostic Assays
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 51: French High-density Multiplexed Diagnostic Assays
Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: High-density Multiplexed Diagnostic Assays
Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 53: French High-density Multiplexed Diagnostic Assays
Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 54: French High-density Multiplexed Diagnostic Assays
Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for
2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 55: High-density Multiplexed Diagnostic Assays Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: German High-density Multiplexed Diagnostic Assays
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 57: German High-density Multiplexed Diagnostic Assays
Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: High-density Multiplexed Diagnostic Assays Market in
Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand
by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: German High-density Multiplexed Diagnostic Assays
Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 60: High-density Multiplexed Diagnostic Assays Market
Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 61: Italian High-density Multiplexed Diagnostic Assays
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 62: High-density Multiplexed Diagnostic Assays Historic
Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 63: Italian High-density Multiplexed Diagnostic Assays
Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 64: Italian Demand for High-density Multiplexed
Diagnostic Assays in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 65: High-density Multiplexed Diagnostic Assays Market
Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 66: Italian High-density Multiplexed Diagnostic Assays
Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 67: United Kingdom Market for High-density Multiplexed
Diagnostic Assays: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in
US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: High-density Multiplexed Diagnostic Assays Market in
the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product for the Period 2012-2019
Table 69: United Kingdom High-density Multiplexed Diagnostic
Assays Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
High-density Multiplexed Diagnostic Assays in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 71: United Kingdom High-density Multiplexed Diagnostic
Assays Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 72: High-density Multiplexed Diagnostic Assays Market
Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 73: Rest of Europe High-density Multiplexed Diagnostic
Assays Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Product: 2020-2027
Table 74: High-density Multiplexed Diagnostic Assays Market in
Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Product: A Historic Review
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 75: Rest of Europe High-density Multiplexed Diagnostic
Assays Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: Rest of Europe High-density Multiplexed Diagnostic
Assays Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 77: High-density Multiplexed Diagnostic Assays Market in
Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$
Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 78: Rest of Europe High-density Multiplexed Diagnostic
Assays Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 79: High-density Multiplexed Diagnostic Assays Market in
Asia-Pacific by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Asia-Pacific High-density Multiplexed Diagnostic
Assays Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product:
2012-2019
Table 81: Asia-Pacific High-density Multiplexed Diagnostic
Assays Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: High-density Multiplexed Diagnostic Assays
Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 83: Asia-Pacific High-density Multiplexed Diagnostic
Assays Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2012-2019
Table 84: Asia-Pacific High-density Multiplexed Diagnostic
Assays Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use
for 2012, 2020, and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 85: Rest of World High-density Multiplexed Diagnostic
Assays Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Rest of World High-density Multiplexed Diagnostic
Assays Historic Market Review by Product in US$ Thousand:
2012-2019
Table 87: High-density Multiplexed Diagnostic Assays Market in
Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product
for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 88: Rest of World High-density Multiplexed Diagnostic
Assays Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: High-density Multiplexed Diagnostic Assays Market in
Rest of World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Thousand by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 90: Rest of World High-density Multiplexed Diagnostic
Assays Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956959/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: