Vancouver, British Columbia, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global construction sealants market is projected to be worth USD 12.32 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The construction sealant market is observing high demand attributed to the growing emphasis on sustainable buildings. Sustainable construct products help in reducing the carbon footprint of a building. Construction sealants offer benefits such as decreasing energy consumption, improving building structure’s durability, and increasing structural strength. Sealants deliver the advantage of better-preventing infiltration of rain, wind, and airborne pollutants getting into the building, thereby pressing other sustainable construction materials. Moreover, the product displays an extensive range of temperature tolerance allowing dynamic building joints to compensate for stresses and movement while maintaining adhesion.
Claim Your FREE Sample Copy with Table of content@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/294
Key Highlights From The Report
Check Our Prices@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/294
Emergen Research has segmented the global construction sealants market on the basis of resin type, usage, product type, application, end-users, and region:
Click to access the Report Study, Read key highlights of the Report and Look at Projected Trends: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/construction-sealants-market
Take a Look at our Related Reports:
Spherical graphite market size was valued at USD 2,435.8 Million in 2019 and is forecasted to reach USD 9,598.8 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 18.6%. The spherical graphite market is observing a double-digit growth attributed to its increasing usage in lithium-ion battery production.
Sodium dichromate market size was valued at USD 759.2 Million in 2019 and is forecasted to reach USD 1,242.4 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.3%. The sodium dichromate market is observing high demand attributed to its increasing application in pigment, metal finishing, chromium compounds preparation, leather tanning, and wood preservative.
Acoustic insulation market size was valued at USD 12.94 Billion in 2019 and is forecasted to reach USD 19.64 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.3%. The acoustic insulation market is observing high demand attributed to its increasing application in building & construction, automotive, aerospace, and manufacturing.
About Emergen Research
Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.
Contact Us:
Eric Lee
Corporate Sales Specialist
Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com
Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756
E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com
Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs
Read Full Press Release@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-construction-sealants-market
Emergen Research
Surrey, CANADA
Emergen logo.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: