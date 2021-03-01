Ramsey, NJ, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta), a leader in industrial and commercial printing and packaging solutions, is pleased to announce its AccurioPress C14000 and C12000 have earned Idealliance® Digital Electrophotographic Press Certification and ISO/PAS 15339 System Certification. These certifications highlight the ability of the system to achieve highly accurate color management, the stability of the press over time as well as the uniformity within a sheet and through a production run. The programs consider the entire press system, including the digital front-end, print engine and paper. Konica Minolta is the only electrophotographic press manufacturer that has achieved the ISO 15339 certification.

“These certifications showcase the print and color quality that can be achieved by our customers on these highly productive presses using advanced automation to maximize production, quality and consistency print after print,” said Dino Pagliarello, Senior Vice President, Product Management and Planning, Konica Minolta. “The presses utilize the IQ-501 Intelligent Quality Optimizer, which performs automatic engine setup and front-to-back registration prior to printing. These features can all lead to increased profitability for our customers.”

Konica Minolta’s IQ-501 Intelligent Quality Optimizer’s enhanced auto inspection options offer expanded inspection performance, verifying print quality and now detecting streaks and spots as well as blemishes. The high-quality prints mean maximum stability even during long-run jobs, while better registration and quality increases total saleable print volume.

Digital Electrophotographic Press Certification

Konica Minolta’s AccurioPress C14000/C12000 and EFI Fiery Controller IC-319 configuration surpassed all Idealliance® criterion, exceeding the established industry tolerances set forth by Idealliance® for excellence in the areas of colorimetric, accuracy, uniformity, repeatability, durability and registration. Certification highlights include:

High color accuracy through the color gamut with specific reference to outer gamut patches

Uniformity of a press run confirmed over 1,000 sheets, with solids and overprints showing minimal color differences

Repeatability of the press from the start, one hour later and then 24 hours later tested and well within tolerances

Excellent uniformity of grays across a sheet

Many other metrics checked as part of this analysis including durability, registration and visual inspection.

“Konica Minolta continues to advance the industry, showing leadership in press performance and quality as highlighted by these certifications,” said Mike Grady, Vice President of Global Partnerships, Idealliance. “Congratulations are in order to the team at Konica Minolta as they remain the only electrophotographic press manufacturer that has achieved the ISO 15339 certification.”

ISO/PAS 15339 System Certification

Konica Minolta’s AccurioPress C14000/C12000 and EFI Fiery Controller IC-319 configuration surpassed all Idealliance criterion, exceeding the established industry tolerances set forth by Idealliance® ISO/PAS 15339 Digital Press Certification through demonstration of consistent print capability to specified color spaces with extraordinary color tolerance control. Certification highlights include:

Very tight tolerances when achieving GRACoL 2013 CRPC6, with all metrics having to be less than color differences less than 2.0, significantly lower than G7® production tolerances

“Color management is not magic - it was an enjoyable experience to carry out these certifications. The automation achieved with the IQ-501 made it very simple to baseline the machine to achieve both certifications. Once the press was profiled, it was great to see the consistency within a run and between jobs over a 24-hour time period,” said Mark Bohan, Director, Color Solutions, Konica Minolta. “I commend the work of Idealliance® in providing these challenging programs that allow us to highlight press performance.”

Learn more about Konica Minolta’s AccurioPress C14000 and C12000 in the United States here. For Canada, please click here.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is a leader in industrial and commercial printing and packaging solutions. With a comprehensive portfolio of production print offerings, it delivers the latest innovations in printing, applications and expertise. Its All Covered IT Services division offers a range of IT strategy, support, and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for fourteen consecutive and received Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year Award and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Award for its bizhub i-Series. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine years in a row. Konica Minolta partners with its customers to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd.

Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™. With our comprehensive portfolio, we deliver solutions to leverage mobility and cloud services and optimize business processes with workflow automation. Konica Minolta's IT Services Division offers a range of IT strategy, support and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized by Brand Keys as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier market for 13 consecutive years. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for eight years in a row. We partner with our customers to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit www.konicaminolta.ca and follow Konica Minolta on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter (@KonicaMinoltaCA).

About Idealliance

Idealliance is a transformational industry association for print and packaging, working with brand owners, content and media creators, agencies, designers, material suppliers, OEMs, technology developers, and service providers around the world. We serve the graphic communication industry by creating superior industry training and certification programs, developing professional standards and specifications, and redefining workflows for the entire print and packaging supply chain. Become a member of Idealliance and transform the way you work—forever. Learn more at www.idealliance.org.

