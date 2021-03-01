BURNABY, British Columbia, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Obsidian Camps and Logistics Services Inc. and Matrix Co. today announced they have entered into a partnership to create a premier Tahltan-owned and operated camp and logistics management company.

“This strategic partnership supports the Tahltan Central Governments’ efforts to create Tahltan-owned businesses to provide greater employment and training for our People and Youth who wish to participate in the economic opportunities within our traditional territory,” says Allen Edzerza, Chief Executive Officer of Obsidian Camps and Logistics Services.

The Company will provide a full range of services, including workforce accommodations, camp management, equipment, communication, expediting and fuel supply services. Alano Edzerza, as President, will oversee the management of Obsidian Camps and Logistics Services Inc.

“I am delighted to announce our partnership with Matrix. Economic participation is an essential step towards improving life outcomes and empowering Tahltan people, families and communities. I hope to utilize my unique and innovative business skills to develop mutually beneficial relationships with other Tahltan-owned businesses and suppliers and to foster an environment of cooperation, collaboration and support,” says Alano Edzerza, President of Obsidian Camps and Logistics Services.

“We are pleased to announce this transaction. Partnering with Tahltan businesses and communities in a meaningful economic way is something we take very seriously. Together with Obsidian Camps and Logistics Services, we are fostering community ownership and self-sustaining economic development through job creation, investment in infrastructure, training and revenue creation,” says Michael Kenney, Chief Operating Officer, Matrix Co.

About Obsidian Camps and Logistics Services Inc.

Obsidian Camps and Logistics Services is a Tahltan-owned enterprise, providing a full range of industrial services for the mining, LNG and forestry sectors, including workforce accommodations, camp management, equipment, communication, expediting and fuel supply services.

The Company’s foundation is built on our values, distinguishing us and guiding our actions. Environmental stewardship, conservation and responding to the needs of the Tahltan community are our founding principles. Our environmental standards are designed to protect the environment and prevent or otherwise minimize, mitigate and remediate any impacts. We strive for a gender-balanced workforce, and conduct our business in a socially responsible and ethical manner. We respect the law, support universal human rights, and support our community and youth. The health, safety and wellness of our employees, clients and contractors is always our highest priority.

About Matrix Co

Matrix Co. is a Canadian leader in providing camp and logistical services. Matrix seeks out co-operative partnerships with Indigenous communities and organizations in all regions in Canada. The Company currently has eight strategic partnerships with Indigenous entrepreneurs and communities including Matrix Kitikmeot Ltd in the Central Arctic, Sarvaq Matrix Logistics and Aviation Management in the Baffin region, Hobiyee Management Ltd in the Nisga’a Traditional Territory, Nunavik Matrix Camps & Logistics in Quebec, Innu Matrix Camps & Logistics in Newfoundland & Labrador, Athabasca Matrix Camp, Logistics, & Catering Services in Saskatchewan, and Obsidian Camps and Logistics Services Ltd. located in the Tahltan Traditional territory.

To learn more, visit us at https://matrixco.ca/

For further information contact:

Alano Edzerza, President

Obsidian Camps and Logistics Services

Tel: 778-836-6111

Email: edzerza@gmail.com

Michael Kenney, Chief Operations Officer

Matrix Camps and Logistics

Tel: 604-538-4574

Email: Michael.kenney@matrixco.ca