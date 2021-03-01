Visit Central Italy announces three contests, with each contest offering a chance to win a home in one of three of the most exciting cities across the world - Rome, Calabria, and Kenya

Visit Central Italy announces three contests, with each contest offering a chance to win a home in one of three of the most exciting cities across the world - Rome, Calabria, and Kenya

Visit Central Italy announces three contests, with each contest offering a chance to win a home in one of three of the most exciting cities across the world - Rome, Calabria, and Kenya

Visit Central Italy announces three contests, with each contest offering a chance to win a home in one of three of the most exciting cities across the world - Rome, Calabria, and Kenya

London, UK , March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- London UK- The highly successful ‘win a house in Italy’ contest is back; Visit Central Italy has announced three more contests with homes across three beautiful cities. Up for grabs in three separate homes, across three competitions. Participants can join the contest to win a house in Kenya, Rome, and Calabria. In order to stand a chance of winning all three homes, contestants will have to enter into each of these three contests. Each contest winner will be announced separately, with a second and third prize being cash prizes. Visit Central Italy has said that “this is a once in a lifetime opportunity for many people to win a beautiful home worth millions.”





The first contest is for a home in the historic and beautiful city of Rome. According to Visit Central Italy’s website, the home is “just 80 meters away from the Colosseum in Rome.” It is quite literally in the heart of all that history and beauty. It is also just a few miles away from the city’s shopping center. The home itself features three large bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an open living room. The balconies offer owners a breathtaking view of the colosseum. However, the apartment itself is nestled within a private building complete with a lush green private courtyard that’s maintained all year round. Drawing for the contest will take place on December 31, 2021.

Readers can find out more about how to win the home in Rome by visiting https://visitcentralitaly.com/comp/win-a-house-in-italy-rome-contest.





The second contest is for a home in the always sunny and beautiful city of Calabria. The home is on the top floor of a seaside apartment. The apartment has an incredible amount of space outdoors and private terraces, including one on the rooftop. Each terrace is equipped with an electric awning, which makes expanding and retracting it a one-button affair. Also, on the property is a pool, BBQ areas, sundecks, and the beach, which is just a few minutes’ walk away. Winners will have clear blue water, quite literally in their back yard! If anything, this is a dream home for many people who ever wanted to live near the beach in Europe. The drawing for the home in Calabria will be on February 14, 2022.

Readers can find out more about the home by visiting https://visitcentralitaly.com/comp/win-a-beach-condo-in-italy.





The third contest has a home in Coastal Kenya up for grabs by Visit Central Italy, is promised to be luxurious with a view of the coast. Pictures on the official website show a dream home complete with a pool, flowers, and a beautiful view of the sea. The two-bed villa has a single bath guest house, staff quarters, high stucco wall, and a custom security gate. It is also a few feet away from Kenya’s beautiful white sandy beach. Kenya’s beaches are amongst the best in the world, which makes this a highly desirable piece of property. Drawing for the content will be held on March 7, 2022

Readers can find out more about the property they can stand to win in Kenya by visiting https://visitcentralitaly.com/comp/win-a-resort-in-coastal-kenya.

Entering each of the contests is easy and just requires answering a question and buying a ticket, the price of which ranges from $10 to $12 depending on the contest. Contestants can have multiple entries, which increases the odds of winning a home. However, with attractive second and third cash prizes, entrants stand a much better chance of walking away with something of value if it isn’t one of the beautiful homes.

Visit Central Italy has stated that contestants need to be at least 18 years of age at the time of entering into the content, which requires registering at the official website.

Speaking of the contests, the CO-Founder of Visit Central Italy said that “We want people to have more opportunities to win their dream home. However, we also want to make sure that people have more than one opportunity to win. That’s why every location we’ve picked to give our winners a home is exotic and beautiful. The properties are worth millions of dollars and can potentially change the lives of any lucky contestant. Plus, we’ve introduced cash prices for those who come in 2nd and 3rd so that everyone walks away with something of value.”

When asked about what made the homes chosen for the content so attractive to so many people, he said, “Everyone wants a home, not only because it has financial value but also because it is a place you can go to or live in for as long as you want. We’ve chosen the very best pieces of property in the world for the content. Each one is hand-picked, and we’ve made sure that they are every bit of what we promise. So, what you see in the pictures is what you’ll stand to win. That’s why our contests are so well received.”

About Visit Central Italy

VisitCentralItaly.com is one of the leading real estate property search portals that makes it quicker and easier for people to find their dream homes. The portal takes a user-friendly approach, making it easier for people to search, examine, and find out more about homes listed in various parts of Italy. The company also has a team of experts who can be contacted by prospective buyers to assist in the buying process or to answer questions about properties of interest.

###

Media Contact

Company Name: Visit Central Italy

Email: info@visitcentralitaly.com

Phone: 415-251-0984 US +39-366-744-5884 IT or Whatsapp

Address: 27, Old Gloucester Street, London, WC1N 3AX

Country: UK

Website: https://visitcentralitaly.com/









This news has been published for the above source. VisitCentralItaly.com [ID=17090]

Disclaimer: The information does not constitute advice or an offer to buy. Any purchase made from this story is made at your own risk. Consult an expert advisor/health professional before any such purchase. Any purchase made from this link is subject to the final terms and conditions of the website's selling. The content publisher and its distribution partners do not take any responsibility directly or indirectly. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the company this news is about.





Attachments